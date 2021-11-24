https://sputniknews.com/20211124/biden-to-reportedly-restart-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-next-week-1090999332.html

Biden to Reportedly Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Week

The Migrant Protection Protocols, informally termed Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block foreign individuals from entering the US...

US President Joe Biden is seeking to reboot the MPP and subsequently start turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, according to a new report from Axios. Citing two government immigration officials, the report detailed that Biden's version of the so-called 'Remain in Mexico' program will include COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for migrant adults. The jab is simply an offer, and could not be required otherwise. The policy will initially be reimplemented in San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso and Brownsville, according to one Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa argued that the timeline of reinstating the MPP will be up to the Mexican government.

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

