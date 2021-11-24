Biden to Reportedly Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Week

US President Joe Biden is seeking to reboot the MPP and subsequently start turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, according to a new report from Axios. Citing two government immigration officials, the report detailed that Biden's version of the so-called 'Remain in Mexico' program will include COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for migrant adults. The jab is simply an offer, and could not be required otherwise. The policy will initially be reimplemented in San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso and Brownsville, according to one Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa argued that the timeline of reinstating the MPP will be up to the Mexican government.
The Migrant Protection Protocols, informally termed Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block foreign individuals from entering the US from Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. The MPP calls for the individual to return to Mexico, where the government will give them "appropriate humanitarian protections."
"We cannot do so until we have the independent agreement from the Government of Mexico to accept those we seek to enroll in MPP," Espinosa said in a quoted statement. "We will communicate to the court, and to the public, the timing of reimplementation when we are prepared to do so."