International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/biden-to-reportedly-restart-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-next-week-1090999332.html
Biden to Reportedly Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Week
Biden to Reportedly Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Week
The Migrant Protection Protocols, informally termed Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block foreign individuals from entering the US... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden is seeking to reboot the MPP and subsequently start turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, according to a new report from Axios. Citing two government immigration officials, the report detailed that Biden's version of the so-called 'Remain in Mexico' program will include COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for migrant adults. The jab is simply an offer, and could not be required otherwise. The policy will initially be reimplemented in San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso and Brownsville, according to one Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa argued that the timeline of reinstating the MPP will be up to the Mexican government.
mexico, joe biden, us-mexico border, immigration, asylum seekers, department of homeland security (dhs), trump administration

Biden to Reportedly Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Week

21:00 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 21:33 GMT 24.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
Evan Craighead
The Migrant Protection Protocols, informally termed Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block foreign individuals from entering the US from Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. The MPP calls for the individual to return to Mexico, where the government will give them "appropriate humanitarian protections."
US President Joe Biden is seeking to reboot the MPP and subsequently start turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, according to a new report from Axios.
Citing two government immigration officials, the report detailed that Biden's version of the so-called 'Remain in Mexico' program will include COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for migrant adults. The jab is simply an offer, and could not be required otherwise.
The policy will initially be reimplemented in San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso and Brownsville, according to one Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.
DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa argued that the timeline of reinstating the MPP will be up to the Mexican government.

"We cannot do so until we have the independent agreement from the Government of Mexico to accept those we seek to enroll in MPP," Espinosa said in a quoted statement. "We will communicate to the court, and to the public, the timing of reimplementation when we are prepared to do so."

