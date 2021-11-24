Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/biden-nominates-shalanda-young-as-white-house-budget-office-director-1090994367.html
Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has nominated Shalanda Young as the director of the White House budget office, the White House announced on... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T15:36+0000
2021-11-24T15:51+0000
news
us
white house
budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090994292_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_3d672f8b7193a0961e92b80185760c07.jpg
"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Nani Coloretti as Deputy Director.," the statement said.If Young and Coloretti are confirmed, the department would be led by two women of colour, according to the White House."Young has served as Acting Director since being confirmed as Deputy Director by the Senate in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23, 2021, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government," the statement added.OMB is the largest office within the executive branch and its most vital role is to produce the budget of the president.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090994292_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f8b8de2f0ff0a1169555cd319bcbd1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, white house, budget

Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director

15:36 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 24.11.2021)
© GREG NASHActing Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young testifies before the Senate Budget Committee's hearing to examine President Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2021.
Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young testifies before the Senate Budget Committee's hearing to examine President Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© GREG NASH
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has nominated Shalanda Young as the director of the White House budget office, the White House announced on Wednesday.
"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Nani Coloretti as Deputy Director.," the statement said.
If Young and Coloretti are confirmed, the department would be led by two women of colour, according to the White House.
"Young has served as Acting Director since being confirmed as Deputy Director by the Senate in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23, 2021, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government," the statement added.
OMB is the largest office within the executive branch and its most vital role is to produce the budget of the president.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal
15:02 GMT'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
15:02 GMTNetizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says