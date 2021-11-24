Registration was successful!
Biden Blames Oil Producing Countries for High Gas Prices
Biden Blames Oil Producing Countries for High Gas Prices
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Apple suing an Israeli company behind the... 24.11.2021
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Apple suing an Israeli company behind the Pegasus spyware, and subpoenas issued for Alex Jones and Roger Stone.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Nuclear Weapons in Poland, More US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, and NATO ProvocationMike McCarter - Spokesman for The Greater Idaho Movement | Rural Oregon Counties Joining Idaho, Washington State, and RedistrictingIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US sending Ukraine ammunition, President Putin issued red lines, and lack of coverage of US aggression. Mark talked about the US jets intercepted in Russian airspace and how President Putin has been too soft on Western aggression. Mark spoke about the situation in Donbas and reports of the Ukrainian military ready to arrive in Donbas.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mike McCarter on why parts of Oregon voted to join Idaho, grassroots movements, and rural politics. Mike discussed the recent win for parts of Oregon to join Idaho and what the State legislature might do next. Mike spoke about the economy of Idaho and how Idaho is fighting to keep its traditions.Also, we talk about President Biden's stance on gas prices during remarks at the White House on Tuesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden Blames Oil Producing Countries for High Gas Prices

00:21 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 24.11.2021)
Biden Blames Oil Producing Countries for High Gas Prices
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Apple suing an Israeli company behind the Pegasus spyware, and subpoenas issued for Alex Jones and Roger Stone.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Nuclear Weapons in Poland, More US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, and NATO Provocation
Mike McCarter - Spokesman for The Greater Idaho Movement | Rural Oregon Counties Joining Idaho, Washington State, and Redistricting
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US sending Ukraine ammunition, President Putin issued red lines, and lack of coverage of US aggression. Mark talked about the US jets intercepted in Russian airspace and how President Putin has been too soft on Western aggression. Mark spoke about the situation in Donbas and reports of the Ukrainian military ready to arrive in Donbas.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mike McCarter on why parts of Oregon voted to join Idaho, grassroots movements, and rural politics. Mike discussed the recent win for parts of Oregon to join Idaho and what the State legislature might do next. Mike spoke about the economy of Idaho and how Idaho is fighting to keep its traditions.
Also, we talk about President Biden's stance on gas prices during remarks at the White House on Tuesday.
