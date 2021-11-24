Registration was successful!
Bi-Annual World Cup Could Cost Leagues $9 Billion in Revenue Every Season, Report Finds
Bi-Annual World Cup Could Cost Leagues $9 Billion in Revenue Every Season, Report Finds
A report commissioned by UEFA and the large domestic soccer leagues suggests that a bi-annual World Cup could cost club soccer $9 billion in annual revenue. 24.11.2021
fifa
world cup
uefa
The report was conducted by consultancies KPMG and FTI's Delta Partners with results shown to Reuters ahead of publication. The report believes that more frequent international competitions could cause massive changes to the large domestic leagues, citing a possible reduction in the number of teams competing to fit FIFA’s new schedule cutting games from the calendar, as well as a possible shift to more weekday games.The report factored in numerous scenarios and concluded that all leagues, starting in the 2024-25 season, would be required to reduce to 18 teams to finish their seasons early enough to appease FIFA plans.FIFA’s suggested calendar could see a reduction in the number of international breaks, and instead opt for one or two longer breaks for the qualification process. The proposal would also feature a mandatory monthlong break for players to recuperate. FIFA’s suggested bi-annual World Cup, along with continental contests such as the Euro and Copa America, and club contests would, in essence, need to be crammed annually into an 11-month period.The new schedule would potentially result in a massive reduction in television revenue. The report tabulated that the world’s 40 biggest domestic leagues and club competitions, such as the Champions League, could lose as much as $5.6 billion per season in television revenue - more than a third of their current TV rights.The study found that a decrease in matches would account for over $1 billion in losses alone. Another $2 billion would be lost to a shortened calendar and $1 billion more due to changes in the schedule that moves weekend games to weekdays. The study foresees broadcast rights deals could drop from its current $15.7 billion mark to $10.1 billion.The changes would not just hit television deals. The report said that commercial losses could face a drop of about 25%, to $2.4 billion per season. Similarly, matchday revenues could see a drop of about 25%, down an additional $1.3 billion.FIFA says it will conduct its own study on the financial ramifications of a bi-annual World Cup; however, the early indications are that it will be vehemently opposed by soccer’s other governing bodies.
fifa, world cup, uefa

Bi-Annual World Cup Could Cost Leagues $9 Billion in Revenue Every Season, Report Finds

20:56 GMT 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderFrance head coach Didier Deschamps holds the World Cup after defeating Croatia in the 2018 final in Moscow.
France head coach Didier Deschamps holds the World Cup after defeating Croatia in the 2018 final in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Nevin Brown
A report commissioned by UEFA and the large domestic soccer leagues suggests that a bi-annual World Cup could cost club soccer $9 billion in annual revenue.
The report was conducted by consultancies KPMG and FTI's Delta Partners with results shown to Reuters ahead of publication. The report believes that more frequent international competitions could cause massive changes to the large domestic leagues, citing a possible reduction in the number of teams competing to fit FIFA's new schedule cutting games from the calendar, as well as a possible shift to more weekday games.
The report factored in numerous scenarios and concluded that all leagues, starting in the 2024-25 season, would be required to reduce to 18 teams to finish their seasons early enough to appease FIFA plans.
FIFA's suggested calendar could see a reduction in the number of international breaks, and instead opt for one or two longer breaks for the qualification process. The proposal would also feature a mandatory monthlong break for players to recuperate. FIFA's suggested bi-annual World Cup, along with continental contests such as the Euro and Copa America, and club contests would, in essence, need to be crammed annually into an 11-month period.
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
Wild World of World Cup Qualification: How the 32 Field Will Get to Qatar
15 November, 04:44 GMT
The new schedule would potentially result in a massive reduction in television revenue. The report tabulated that the world's 40 biggest domestic leagues and club competitions, such as the Champions League, could lose as much as $5.6 billion per season in television revenue - more than a third of their current TV rights.
The study found that a decrease in matches would account for over $1 billion in losses alone. Another $2 billion would be lost to a shortened calendar and $1 billion more due to changes in the schedule that moves weekend games to weekdays. The study foresees broadcast rights deals could drop from its current $15.7 billion mark to $10.1 billion.
The changes would not just hit television deals. The report said that commercial losses could face a drop of about 25%, to $2.4 billion per season. Similarly, matchday revenues could see a drop of about 25%, down an additional $1.3 billion.
FIFA says it will conduct its own study on the financial ramifications of a bi-annual World Cup; however, the early indications are that it will be vehemently opposed by soccer's other governing bodies.
