Australia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'

Australia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'

The Australian Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security earlier issued a recommendation to have the entire Hezbollah group... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Australian government on Wednesday designated the entirety of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation over growing concerns that the group was providing support to other designated terrorist groups.Announced by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, the development is set to complicate any aid being dispatched to Lebanon, which has been facing severe political and economic hurdles over the last several months. Addressing reporters, Andrews justified the government's decision by indicating that the organisation was offering support to at least two other designated terrorist groups - the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas' Iss al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.Also announced at the news conference was the government's decision to slap The Base, a white supremacist group, with their own terrorist label, especially after reports revealed that the group had been attempting to recruit individuals as young as 17 across the nation.Andrews described The Base, which formed in 2018 and has since created various cells, as a "violent, racist and neo-Nazi organisation". The Base is already designated 'terrorist' by the UK and Canada.Touching on Australia's terror threat, Andrews indicated that the level would be kept at "probable", but that the risk would ultimately shift once the nation reopens its borders, which have remained closed as a result of the pandemic."Now I am not here to scare people, I actually want people to go about their lives," she added. Andrews' announcement regarding the Hezbollah designation comes weeks after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was urged by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to classify the whole of the Hezbollah group as a terrorist organisation.However, it's worth noting that prior to the designation and Morrison's meeting with the Israeli prime minister, the Australian Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security had already recommended the designation in June. Until Wednesday, Australia had only classified Hezbollah's External Security Organisation.

