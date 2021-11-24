Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/around-600-google-employees-sign-manifesto-against-forced-covid-19-vaccination-reports-say-1090978204.html
Around 600 Google Employees Sign Manifesto Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccination, Reports Say
Around 600 Google Employees Sign Manifesto Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccination, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 600 Google employees signed a manifesto asking their employer to retract the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination mandate ahead of... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T07:18+0000
2021-11-24T07:18+0000
us
google
vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503511_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_6de689c89fd04b86636da75ad3391493.jpg
The signed manifesto urges company bosses to create a new vaccine mandate, "inclusive of all Googlers," CNBC reported. The manifesto also asks employees to "oppose the [vaccination] mandate as a matter of principle" and stresses that the policy must not change their decision if they already chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Google, however, stood by its policy in response to the outcry.Google's employees are to return to in-person working for three days a week starting on 10 January.On 4 November, the Biden administration said that companies with over 100 employees must ensure each of their workers is either fully vaccinated or tests negative for the virus on a weekly basis. In response to the policy, Google asked over 150,000 of its employees to upload their vaccination status on the company's portal by the start of December. The company also noted that employees who work in close contact with the government will have to get vaccinated even if they do not come into the office.President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate faces lawsuits in a number of states who claim that the president overstepped his authority because the US Constitution requires approval by Congress for such a measure.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503511_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77d6583e1e5618d22309e8746924763d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, google, vaccination

Around 600 Google Employees Sign Manifesto Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccination, Reports Say

07:18 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANNFILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 600 Google employees signed a manifesto asking their employer to retract the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination mandate ahead of workers returning to offices, media reported.
The signed manifesto urges company bosses to create a new vaccine mandate, "inclusive of all Googlers," CNBC reported. The manifesto also asks employees to "oppose the [vaccination] mandate as a matter of principle" and stresses that the policy must not change their decision if they already chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Google, however, stood by its policy in response to the outcry.
"As we’ve stated to all our employees and the author of this document, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running. We firmly stand behind our vaccination policy," a Google spokesperson said as quoted by CNBC.
Google's employees are to return to in-person working for three days a week starting on 10 January.
On 4 November, the Biden administration said that companies with over 100 employees must ensure each of their workers is either fully vaccinated or tests negative for the virus on a weekly basis. In response to the policy, Google asked over 150,000 of its employees to upload their vaccination status on the company's portal by the start of December. The company also noted that employees who work in close contact with the government will have to get vaccinated even if they do not come into the office.
President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate faces lawsuits in a number of states who claim that the president overstepped his authority because the US Constitution requires approval by Congress for such a measure.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:18 GMTAround 600 Google Employees Sign Manifesto Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccination, Reports Say
07:08 GMTPedophile Epstein Said He Was Too Much of a ‘Coward’ To Kill Himself Weeks Before His Death in Jail
06:49 GMTUS Extends Invitation to 110 Countries for Democracy Summit, Leaves Out Russia, China
06:34 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Debuts World's First Fully Electric Container Ship
06:33 GMTInvestments Without Accountability: How Corruption Led to Afghanistan’s Fall to Taliban
06:18 GMTBritish Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs
05:53 GMTNetflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Johnson Shot Himself, Reports Say
05:32 GMTNASA Fires Off First-Ever Planetary Defense Test With Asteroid-Bound DART Spacecraft
05:24 GMTKillers of Emergency Services Workers to Be Jailed for Life as UK Gov’t Backs ‘Harper’s Law’
04:35 GMTAustralia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'
04:08 GMTUN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities
03:50 GMTOnline Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation
03:38 GMTBezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation Amid Philanthropic Giving Spree
02:42 GMTFamed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United
02:20 GMTDollar Tree Stores Change Price Point to $1.25 Due to Inflationary Environment - CEO
02:00 GMTAfghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
01:43 GMTUS-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman
01:34 GMTRoskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
01:23 GMTCell Block Super 8
01:05 GMTUS State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization