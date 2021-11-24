Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/afghanistan-needs-access-to-global-relief-to-avoid-humanitarian-disaster---rights-group-1090973577.html
Afghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
Afghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The international community must urgently ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan that block the provision of health care, food and... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T02:00+0000
2021-11-24T02:00+0000
afghanistan
taliban
hunger
foreign aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090709817_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_b7af195970b257ba3c170a5c8dc13a78.jpg
“A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis,” the release said on Tuesday.The release cited United Nations estimates that 22.8 million Afghans, over half the nation’s population, now face acute food insecurity and hunger, with at least a million children suffering from malnutrition. The United Nations also estimates than $200 million in humanitarian aid per month is needed to avert disaster.With the Taliban remaining on lists of internationally sanctioned groups, Afghanistan’s foreign donors have moved to withhold and withdraw funding from the country following the group’s capture of Kabul in August.The Biden administration froze $9.5 billion assets of the country’s central bank. The European Union followed suit by withdrawing $1.4 billion in aid, resulting in the closure of at least 2,000 health facilities serving 30 million Afghans. In addition, International Monetary Fund has frozen Taliban access to $450 million, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-amid-economic-woes-in-afghanistan-1090423481.html
And the USA should pay at least two third and NATO nations the rest because they destroyed the country and the culture and population it is crime against humanity they achieved there it's outrageous how these Liberal s..m ad US fascists are acting like untouchable I hope one day they will be destroyed and eradicated from the equation on this planet
0
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090709817_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9e68f39ab30091fd12682bf067d9812.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, taliban, hunger, foreign aid

Afghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group

02:00 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Zohra BensemraA military helicopter is pictured flying over Kabul, Afghanistan November 4, 2021.REUTERS
A military helicopter is pictured flying over Kabul, Afghanistan November 4, 2021.REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The international community must urgently ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan that block the provision of health care, food and other essential services, threatening the lives of tens of millions, Amnesty International said in a press release.
“A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis,” the release said on Tuesday.
The release cited United Nations estimates that 22.8 million Afghans, over half the nation’s population, now face acute food insecurity and hunger, with at least a million children suffering from malnutrition. The United Nations also estimates than $200 million in humanitarian aid per month is needed to avert disaster.
With the Taliban remaining on lists of internationally sanctioned groups, Afghanistan’s foreign donors have moved to withhold and withdraw funding from the country following the group’s capture of Kabul in August.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, an Afghan money changer counts Pakistani currency banknotes at a money exchange market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to the annual survey by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
2 November, 17:20 GMT
The Biden administration froze $9.5 billion assets of the country’s central bank. The European Union followed suit by withdrawing $1.4 billion in aid, resulting in the closure of at least 2,000 health facilities serving 30 million Afghans. In addition, International Monetary Fund has frozen Taliban access to $450 million, according to the release.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
And the USA should pay at least two third and NATO nations the rest because they destroyed the country and the culture and population it is crime against humanity they achieved there it's outrageous how these Liberal s..m ad US fascists are acting like untouchable I hope one day they will be destroyed and eradicated from the equation on this planet
EECO
24 November, 05:26 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:20 GMTDollar Tree Stores Change Price Point to $1.25 Due to Inflationary Environment - CEO
02:00 GMTAfghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
01:43 GMTUS-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman
01:34 GMTRoskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
01:23 GMTCell Block Super 8
01:05 GMTUS State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization
00:31 GMTBiden Admin Asks Federal Court to Lift the Stay on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Workplaces
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Intercept 'Hostile Targets' Over Homs - State TV
YesterdaySaudi-Led Coalition Launches Second Round of Military Strikes in Yemen - Report
YesterdayUS Energy Stocks Mostly Up on Oil Rally, Despite White House Crude Reserves Release
YesterdayWinter Covid Surge Could Kill 700,000 Europeans by Next Spring, WHO Warns
YesterdayBail for Waukesha Parade Suspect Placed at $5 million as Death Toll Jumps to Six
YesterdayCalifornia’s Newsom Pledges ‘No Sympathy’ for San Francisco Mass Smash-Grab Perpetrators
YesterdayHouse Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
YesterdayJury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence
YesterdayBiden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains
YesterdayJoe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices
Yesterday'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
Yesterday'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
YesterdayAccount of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report