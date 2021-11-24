https://sputniknews.com/20211124/afghan-banking-sector-already-collapsed-former-vice-president-says-1090980373.html

Afghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says

On Monday, the United Nations Development Program released a new report on the Afghan banking and financial system situation. The UN noted that the bank-run problem in the country must be resolved quickly to prevent the system from collapsing.Saleh took to Twitter to share his point of view. He mentioned the absence of professionals and CEOs in the banking sector.Since the takeover in mid-August by the Taliban, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.

