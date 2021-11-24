Afghanistan
Afghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says
09:34 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 24.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueAfghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's banking sector has already collapsed, said First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power in the country.
On Monday, the United Nations Development Program released a new report on the Afghan banking and financial system situation. The UN noted that the bank-run problem in the country must be resolved quickly to prevent the system from collapsing.
Saleh took to Twitter to share his point of view. He mentioned the absence of professionals and CEOs in the banking sector.
The Afg banking sector isn't on the verge of collapse. It hz already collapsed. Private Banks hv zero deposit, interest earning is zero, loan recovery impossilbe, professionals + CEOs & owners gone & DAB is a dummy. Pak as the creepy occupier has to inject cash & rescue its proxy— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) November 24, 2021
Since the takeover in mid-August by the Taliban, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.
The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.