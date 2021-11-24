Registration was successful!
International
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Afghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says
Afghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's banking sector has already collapsed, said First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's banking sector has already collapsed, said First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power in the country.
On Monday, the United Nations Development Program released a new report on the Afghan banking and financial system situation. The UN noted that the bank-run problem in the country must be resolved quickly to prevent the system from collapsing.
Saleh took to Twitter to share his point of view. He mentioned the absence of professionals and CEOs in the banking sector.
Since the takeover in mid-August by the Taliban, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.
The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.
