White House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during Monday briefing... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Asked whether the commander-in-chief would be considering a 2024 bid, Psaki relayed to reporters that he would indeed be jumping back into the campaign seat.The Washington Post earlier reported on Saturday that Biden had been engaged in talks with members of his inner circle about the looming presidential election cycle, and that officials have been actively working to reassure allies to ease concerns of a Republican comeback.“What [Biden] is saying publicly is what he firmly believes. There’s no difference,” former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell told the Post. “He will not run if he feels he can’t do the job physically or emotionally.”It's worth noting that Biden recently underwent a health check, with an official report later indicating that he remains "fit for duty." If reelected to serve, Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second term, marking him once again as the oldest serving commander-in-chief.However, Biden may face an uphill battle among voters as poll numbers suggest that his popularity is steadily declining amid growing dissatisfaction with the current economic state and rising prices ahead of the holiday season. In fact, a recent Quinnipiac University poll determined that Biden's approval rating has plummeted to just 36%.As to who Biden might contend against in the 2024 cycle, it remains unclear. Former US President Donald Trump has yet to confirm whether he'll actually be tossing his name in the race,

