International
BREAKING: Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/white-house-says-biden-intends-to-run-for-reelection-in-2024-1090940539.html
White House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024
White House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during Monday briefing... 23.11.2021
joe biden
2024 us presidential elections
Asked whether the commander-in-chief would be considering a 2024 bid, Psaki relayed to reporters that he would indeed be jumping back into the campaign seat.The Washington Post earlier reported on Saturday that Biden had been engaged in talks with members of his inner circle about the looming presidential election cycle, and that officials have been actively working to reassure allies to ease concerns of a Republican comeback.“What [Biden] is saying publicly is what he firmly believes. There’s no difference,” former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell told the Post. “He will not run if he feels he can’t do the job physically or emotionally.”It's worth noting that Biden recently underwent a health check, with an official report later indicating that he remains "fit for duty." If reelected to serve, Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second term, marking him once again as the oldest serving commander-in-chief.However, Biden may face an uphill battle among voters as poll numbers suggest that his popularity is steadily declining amid growing dissatisfaction with the current economic state and rising prices ahead of the holiday season. In fact, a recent Quinnipiac University poll determined that Biden's approval rating has plummeted to just 36%.As to who Biden might contend against in the 2024 cycle, it remains unclear. Former US President Donald Trump has yet to confirm whether he'll actually be tossing his name in the race,
White House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during Monday briefing aboard Air Force One.
Asked whether the commander-in-chief would be considering a 2024 bid, Psaki relayed to reporters that he would indeed be jumping back into the campaign seat.

“He is, that’s his intention,” Psaki said in response, effectively confirming reports that the president has been speaking to advisers on the matter.

The Washington Post earlier reported on Saturday that Biden had been engaged in talks with members of his inner circle about the looming presidential election cycle, and that officials have been actively working to reassure allies to ease concerns of a Republican comeback.
“What [Biden] is saying publicly is what he firmly believes. There’s no difference,” former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell told the Post. “He will not run if he feels he can’t do the job physically or emotionally.”
It's worth noting that Biden recently underwent a health check, with an official report later indicating that he remains "fit for duty." If reelected to serve, Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second term, marking him once again as the oldest serving commander-in-chief.
This combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
14 November, 18:17 GMT
However, Biden may face an uphill battle among voters as poll numbers suggest that his popularity is steadily declining amid growing dissatisfaction with the current economic state and rising prices ahead of the holiday season. In fact, a recent Quinnipiac University poll determined that Biden's approval rating has plummeted to just 36%.
As to who Biden might contend against in the 2024 cycle, it remains unclear. Former US President Donald Trump has yet to confirm whether he'll actually be tossing his name in the race,
