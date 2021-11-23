Registration was successful!
Waukesha Parade Suspect Makes First Court Appearance, Criminal Complaint Released
Waukesha Parade Suspect Makes First Court Appearance, Criminal Complaint Released
Police have recommended that five counts of first-degree intentional homicide be leveled against Darrell Brooks, the 39-year-old Milwaukee resident who drove
Brooks has officially been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper. The complaint, filed in the Waukesha County Circuit Court, detailed that 62 individuals were injured - some in critical condition - and another five were immediately killed in the Sunday incident. The death toll has since climbed to six, according to prosecutors. The sixth individual has been identified as a child, while the others killed were adults, aged between 52 to 81 years old. Brooks, a registered sex offender in Nevada, was formally charged for his alleged crimes during his first court appearance on Tuesday. Bail has been set at $5 million by the court. Unlike many other jurisdictions that employ a 10% rule for release, bail must be paid in full before an inmate can walk free in Waukesha. Commenting on the bail amount, Judge Kevin Costello argued that it was warranted due to the nature of the case and the suspect's rap sheet. If convicted, the 39-year-old faces up to life in prison. Wisconsin is not a US state that upholds the death penalty.
Waukesha Parade Suspect Makes First Court Appearance, Criminal Complaint Released

22:08 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 22:44 GMT 23.11.2021)
© YouTube/FOX6 News MilwaukeeDarrell Brooks, Waukesha Christmas parade suspect, initial appearance in court | FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police have recommended that five counts of first-degree intentional homicide be leveled against Darrell Brooks, the 39-year-old Milwaukee resident who drove his SUV through a crowd of people, including children, during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening.
Brooks has officially been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.
The complaint, filed in the Waukesha County Circuit Court, detailed that 62 individuals were injured - some in critical condition - and another five were immediately killed in the Sunday incident. The death toll has since climbed to six, according to prosecutors.
The sixth individual has been identified as a child, while the others killed were adults, aged between 52 to 81 years old.
Brooks, a registered sex offender in Nevada, was formally charged for his alleged crimes during his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Bail has been set at $5 million by the court. Unlike many other jurisdictions that employ a 10% rule for release, bail must be paid in full before an inmate can walk free in Waukesha.
Commenting on the bail amount, Judge Kevin Costello argued that it was warranted due to the nature of the case and the suspect's rap sheet.
"It is extraordinarily high, but it is an extraordinarily big case," he said, noting that Brooks has an extensive history of breaking the law.
If convicted, the 39-year-old faces up to life in prison. Wisconsin is not a US state that upholds the death penalty.
