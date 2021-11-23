https://sputniknews.com/20211123/waukesha-car-ramming-suspect-reportedly-wrote-fk-the-pigs-fk-donald-trump-rap-songs-1090945940.html

Waukesha Car Ramming Suspect Reportedly Wrote 'F***k the Pigs', 'F**k Donald Trump' Rap Songs

On Sunday, at least five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

The primary suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, identified as Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, was an unprofessional rapper, whose songs include the lyrics ‘f*** the pigs’ and ‘f*** Donald Trump’, according to the Daily Mail.The suspect, who used the stage name MathBoi Fly, is said to have posted songs on SoundCloud and YouTube with explicit lyrics.According to reports, Darrell Brooks is a convicted sex offender.Several days before the tragedy in Waukesha on 11 November, Brooks was released on $1,000 bail in a criminal case charging him with five counts, including domestic abuse, battery, and endangering safety, court documents show.Another open case against Brooks has three counts, including two counts of use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a previously-convicted felon.In 2006, he was convicted of statutory rape by a Nevada court.On Sunday, a red SUV sped through barricades and struck dozens of people who had gathered for the Waukesha Christmas Parade. At least five people died and over 40 were injured as a result of the incident. Brooks, who told police that he acted alone, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Hundreds gathered at a Waukesha park Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honour those lost and hurt in the deadly Christmas parade crash.

