Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-put-forces-on-standby-in-djibouti-to-support-embassy-in-ethiopia-reports-say-1090955593.html
US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government sent special operations forces to Djibouti to assist the US Embassy in Ethiopia if the situation worsens, CNN reported... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T12:02+0000
2021-11-23T12:02+0000
us embassy
world
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090955564_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db281b34105af349b147c2b6ce43d609.jpg
According to the broadcaster, the United States is growing increasingly concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia as armed groups allied against the government advanced towards the capital city of Addis Ababa. In anticipation of further deterioration, the US military has positioned US special operations forces in Djibouti in order to provide assistance to the Embassy in an emergency, CNN reported.On Monday, Senior State Department Officials announced that Washington had no plans of using the military in order to carry out evacuation from Ethiopia.Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa. The development has prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090955564_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e2615af57c195f07b99e91a794f8eb64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us embassy, world, africa

US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say

12:02 GMT 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Micah TheurichIn this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 and released by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), a Djibouti-based joint team assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, depart from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules in Juba, South Sudan to support with an ordered departure of personnel from the city
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 and released by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), a Djibouti-based joint team assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, depart from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules in Juba, South Sudan to support with an ordered departure of personnel from the city - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Micah Theurich
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government sent special operations forces to Djibouti to assist the US Embassy in Ethiopia if the situation worsens, CNN reported on Monday, citing a military official.
According to the broadcaster, the United States is growing increasingly concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia as armed groups allied against the government advanced towards the capital city of Addis Ababa. In anticipation of further deterioration, the US military has positioned US special operations forces in Djibouti in order to provide assistance to the Embassy in an emergency, CNN reported.
On Monday, Senior State Department Officials announced that Washington had no plans of using the military in order to carry out evacuation from Ethiopia.

"There are no plans to fly the US military into Ethiopia to facilitate evacuations or replicate the contingency effort we recently undertook in Afghanistan, which was a unique situation for many reasons," officials said during the briefing.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa. The development has prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.
070000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’
12:08 GMTBiden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves
12:03 GMT'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen
12:02 GMTUS Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
12:00 GMTAmerican Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
11:59 GMTHeiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
11:58 GMTChina Scrambles Warships, Fighter Jets as US Destroyer Crosses Taiwan Strait
11:57 GMTCash is on Its Way Out, Says Bank of England as It Pushes State-Backed ‘Britcoin’ Digital Currency
11:55 GMTSerbia's Vucic Says Without Russia Belgrade Would Have Paid Up to $1,000 for Gas
11:53 GMTPutin: Russia’s Stance on Palestinian Authority Remains Same
11:47 GMTIndia Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'
11:45 GMTIsrael Signals It ‘Won't Be Bound’ to New Iran Nuclear Deal Ahead of Resumption of Vienna Talks
11:35 GMTDeployment of Western Advisers in Ukraine Would Fuel Tensions, Kremlin Warns
11:33 GMTUkrainian Lawmaker Confirms Kiev Used Javelin Complexes in Donbass
11:33 GMTKurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe, Russian Security Council Says
11:19 GMTBlast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says
10:19 GMTDominic Raab Says UK Victims May Get Right to Block Release of Killers Like Colin Pitchfork