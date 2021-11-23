Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/urban-dictionary-name-game-takes-social-media-by-storm-1090968178.html
'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
While some netizens do not seem impressed by the 'name game', others say they couldn’t find their name on the website. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T19:17+0000
2021-11-23T19:17+0000
social media
names
game
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082576060_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5432ac0d2b3ad11d7339b61db76c0b7.jpg
A peculiar new viral trend has emerged recently courtesy of the notorious Urban Dictionary website in which social media users apparently use the street slang bible to discover new definitions of their names.A number of netizens recently posted what they discovered after typing their names into the Urban Dictionary search box.Some names have more than one definition, as 'Andrew', for example, was described on the website as “that guy in class that will make you laugh until you cry” and who “tries to impress everyone, and usually succeeds”, or simply as a “big boi”.There were also those, however, who did not seem to be particularly impressed by the new fad.Some said their search yielded no matches at all.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082576060_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4398a64865f00da8425754c32aad33c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
social media, names, game, viral

'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm

19:17 GMT 23.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Lewis Ogden / Social Media Icons Grouped on Laptop KeyboardSocial Media Icons Grouped on Laptop Keyboard
Social Media Icons Grouped on Laptop Keyboard - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Lewis Ogden / Social Media Icons Grouped on Laptop Keyboard
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While some netizens do not seem impressed by the 'name game', others say they couldn’t find their name on the website.
A peculiar new viral trend has emerged recently courtesy of the notorious Urban Dictionary website in which social media users apparently use the street slang bible to discover new definitions of their names.
A number of netizens recently posted what they discovered after typing their names into the Urban Dictionary search box.
Some names have more than one definition, as 'Andrew', for example, was described on the website as “that guy in class that will make you laugh until you cry” and who “tries to impress everyone, and usually succeeds”, or simply as a “big boi”.
There were also those, however, who did not seem to be particularly impressed by the new fad.
Some said their search yielded no matches at all.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTBiden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains
19:33 GMTJoe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices
19:17 GMT'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
19:04 GMT'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
19:04 GMTAccount of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
19:00 GMTBrian Laundrie Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head, Family Lawyer Reveals
18:58 GMTApple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines
16:48 GMTVolcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
16:43 GMTBLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy