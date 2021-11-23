'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Lewis Ogden / Social Media Icons Grouped on Laptop KeyboardSocial Media Icons Grouped on Laptop Keyboard
While some netizens do not seem impressed by the 'name game', others say they couldn’t find their name on the website.
A peculiar new viral trend has emerged recently courtesy of the notorious Urban Dictionary website in which social media users apparently use the street slang bible to discover new definitions of their names.
A number of netizens recently posted what they discovered after typing their names into the Urban Dictionary search box.
Some names have more than one definition, as 'Andrew', for example, was described on the website as “that guy in class that will make you laugh until you cry” and who “tries to impress everyone, and usually succeeds”, or simply as a “big boi”.
GO AND SEARCH YOUR NAME IN URBAN DICTIONARY JHSJHJSJHJS— Fidan | gay in sweater🐸❄️ (@Byrzhyk) November 20, 2021
And also, how close do u think the description is to me? IM CURIOUS🧍 pic.twitter.com/3cTcZhxet6
the urban dictionary definitions of my name are too good not to share pic.twitter.com/8BN9vWKOc7— idfk ok (@urmomsahoebro) November 21, 2021
Urban Dictionary went straight for the neck the definitions of my name pic.twitter.com/hA4G5mh9Gv— BitchyGriff (@BitchyGriff) November 23, 2021
There were also those, however, who did not seem to be particularly impressed by the new fad.
I don’t care what the urban dictionary definition of ur name says— Keeya Keys (@KeeyaKeys) November 23, 2021
Me seeing everyone’s “Find your name on Urban Dictionary” results: pic.twitter.com/JQFxf2whYB— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) November 23, 2021
Some said their search yielded no matches at all.
Everyone’s putting their name in urban dictionary and this is what I got. 😑 sounds about right pic.twitter.com/YgOU2naB0b— Kehkashan Khalid (@kmhassan2009) November 23, 2021