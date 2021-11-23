https://sputniknews.com/20211123/urban-dictionary-name-game-takes-social-media-by-storm-1090968178.html

'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm

'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm

While some netizens do not seem impressed by the 'name game', others say they couldn’t find their name on the website. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T19:17+0000

2021-11-23T19:17+0000

2021-11-23T19:17+0000

social media

names

game

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082576060_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5432ac0d2b3ad11d7339b61db76c0b7.jpg

A peculiar new viral trend has emerged recently courtesy of the notorious Urban Dictionary website in which social media users apparently use the street slang bible to discover new definitions of their names.A number of netizens recently posted what they discovered after typing their names into the Urban Dictionary search box.Some names have more than one definition, as 'Andrew', for example, was described on the website as “that guy in class that will make you laugh until you cry” and who “tries to impress everyone, and usually succeeds”, or simply as a “big boi”.There were also those, however, who did not seem to be particularly impressed by the new fad.Some said their search yielded no matches at all.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

social media, names, game, viral