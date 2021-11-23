https://sputniknews.com/20211123/ukraine-fears-russian-invasion-after-new-year-1090932679.html
Ukraine Fears 'Russian Invasion' After New Year
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Peng Shaui’s reappearance after fishy stories from Chinese media had many fear for her safety, rumors of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s problem with his Build Back Better bill, and the Rittenhouse verdict.
Guests:Carl Zha - Podcaster, Analyst | Chinese Narrative Control Backfires as Peng Shaui SurfacesMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Intelligence Sources Predict Attack on Ukraine, Is It Real?Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | BBB Passes House, Now The Real Test... The SenateIn the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to give a recap of Peng Shaui's allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Chinese vice-premier, and talk about how Chinese state censors sounded a false alarm for Western journalists.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a factcheck on claims surrounding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as a discussion of related stories in the region.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the challenges that Biden’s long-awaited Build Back Better plan will face as it goes to the Senate. We also got Ted’s take on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict that came out on Friday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Peng Shaui’s reappearance after fishy stories from Chinese media had many fear for her safety, allegations of a planned Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s problem with his Build Back Better bill, and the Rittenhouse verdict.
Carl Zha - Podcaster, Analyst | Chinese Narrative Control Backfires as Peng Shaui Surfaces
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Intelligence Sources Predict Attack on Ukraine, Is It Real?
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | BBB Passes House, Now The Real Test... The Senate
In the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to give a recap of Peng Shaui's allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Chinese vice-premier, and talk about how Chinese state censors sounded a false alarm for Western journalists.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a factcheck on claims surrounding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as a discussion of related stories in the region.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the challenges that Biden’s long-awaited Build Back Better plan will face as it goes to the Senate. We also got Ted’s take on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict that came out on Friday.
