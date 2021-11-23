https://sputniknews.com/20211123/trump-blasts-bidens-decision-to-release-oil-from-us-strategic-reserves-1090963192.html

Trump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves

23.11.2021

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's decision to release barrels of oil from the country's...

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in concert with other energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.Trump recalled that for decades the US Strategic Oil Reserves had remained "low or virtually empty.""I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low. Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else," Trump said.Following Biden's announcement, India said it would release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices. South Korea said it would also sell part of its oil inventories from its strategic reserves in order to stabilise prices, as proposed by the United States. The United Kingdom also announced the release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release enough oil from its strategic inventories sufficient for several days.

