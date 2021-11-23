Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/trump-blasts-bidens-decision-to-release-oil-from-us-strategic-reserves-1090963192.html
Trump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves
Trump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's decision to release barrels of oil from the country's... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T15:20+0000
2021-11-23T15:20+0000
joe biden
donald trump
news
us
opec
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090963291_0:10:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_0734ee713bec8df6498e77ef9fc1685d.jpg
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in concert with other energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.Trump recalled that for decades the US Strategic Oil Reserves had remained "low or virtually empty.""I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low. Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else," Trump said.Following Biden's announcement, India said it would release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices. South Korea said it would also sell part of its oil inventories from its strategic reserves in order to stabilise prices, as proposed by the United States. The United Kingdom also announced the release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release enough oil from its strategic inventories sufficient for several days.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090963291_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_40f3928f39998a379016a55b33fb785a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, news, us, opec, oil

Trump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves

15:20 GMT 23.11.2021
© SCOTT OLSONFormer President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© SCOTT OLSON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's decision to release barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves and warned that Washington would now be at the mercy of OPEC.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in concert with other energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

"Now I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an 'attack' on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get the close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered. We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC, gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves. Is this any way to run a Country?" Trump said in a statement.

Trump recalled that for decades the US Strategic Oil Reserves had remained "low or virtually empty."
"I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low. Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else," Trump said.
Following Biden's announcement, India said it would release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices. South Korea said it would also sell part of its oil inventories from its strategic reserves in order to stabilise prices, as proposed by the United States. The United Kingdom also announced the release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.
Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release enough oil from its strategic inventories sufficient for several days.
1190000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:44 GMTIsraeli Spyware Firm Behind Pegasus Faces Risk of Default After US Blacklisting
15:30 GMTNot Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows
15:28 GMTDaesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians
15:20 GMTTrump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves
15:12 GMTExplosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo
15:08 GMTIs There Much Point in Putin or Xi Talking With Biden?
14:47 GMTBiden's Pick of Powell for Fed Chairman Hailed as ‘Smart Choice’ Despite Progressives' Ire
14:46 GMTHong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering
14:38 GMTExpert: 'No Longer Fit For Purpose' BBC is in Trouble Over 'False Narratives' About UK Royal Family
14:38 GMTUK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places
14:31 GMTLukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels
14:24 GMTDaughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others
14:14 GMTShoigu: 10 US Air Force Strategic Bombers Trained to Use Nukes Against Russia This Month
14:12 GMTPolice Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
13:57 GMTThai Student Accused of Offending Thailand's King by Wearing Crop Top Denied Bail - Report
13:50 GMTIndian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
13:49 GMTMaxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms
13:31 GMTGunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
13:21 GMTUS, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic Dialogue, Reports Say
13:21 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session