https://sputniknews.com/20211123/soros-funded-prosecutors-are-making-america-more-dangerous-1090940400.html

Soros-Funded Prosecutors Are Making America More Dangerous

Soros-Funded Prosecutors Are Making America More Dangerous

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Gazprom threatening to halt the gas... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T09:07+0000

2021-11-23T09:07+0000

2021-11-23T09:07+0000

georgia

protests

us

oxford

self-defense

msnbc

dnc

vietnam war

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090940375_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4325fda8e600c0c715e8b25a8081826c.jpg

Soros Funded Prosecutors are Making America More Dangerous On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Gazprom threatening to halt the gas supply to Moldova, and five dead and more than forty people injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin attack.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Austrian Lockdowns, 2024 Elections, and Dr. FauciThomas Couser - Professor Emeritus of English at Hofstra University, and Author | Strobe Talbot's Backstory, Oxford University College, and RussiagateIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the Ahmaud Arbery trial, distrust in politicians, and the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. Ted spoke about the failures of Dr. Fauci and the failed messaging on COVID-19. Ted discussed the importance of jury rulings and how criminal accusations are handled by the media.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Thomas Couser about his time at Oxford University College, the Russiagate narrative, and the Clinton presidency. Thomas discussed his time at Oxford University and the Rhodes scholars, who also attended Oxford at that time. Thomas talked about his past connections to the Shearer family and multiple people involved in the Russiagate narrative.Also, we touch upon George Soros-backed prosecutors and some examples of their misconduct.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

georgia

us

oxford

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

georgia, protests, us, oxford, self-defense, msnbc, dnc, vietnam war, the backstory, аудио, radio