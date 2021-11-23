Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/soros-funded-prosecutors-are-making-america-more-dangerous-1090940400.html
Soros-Funded Prosecutors Are Making America More Dangerous
Soros-Funded Prosecutors Are Making America More Dangerous
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Gazprom threatening to halt the gas... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T09:07+0000
2021-11-23T09:07+0000
georgia
protests
us
oxford
self-defense
msnbc
dnc
vietnam war
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090940375_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4325fda8e600c0c715e8b25a8081826c.jpg
Soros Funded Prosecutors are Making America More Dangerous
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Gazprom threatening to halt the gas supply to Moldova, and five dead and more than forty people injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin attack.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Austrian Lockdowns, 2024 Elections, and Dr. FauciThomas Couser - Professor Emeritus of English at Hofstra University, and Author | Strobe Talbot's Backstory, Oxford University College, and RussiagateIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the Ahmaud Arbery trial, distrust in politicians, and the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. Ted spoke about the failures of Dr. Fauci and the failed messaging on COVID-19. Ted discussed the importance of jury rulings and how criminal accusations are handled by the media.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Thomas Couser about his time at Oxford University College, the Russiagate narrative, and the Clinton presidency. Thomas discussed his time at Oxford University and the Rhodes scholars, who also attended Oxford at that time. Thomas talked about his past connections to the Shearer family and multiple people involved in the Russiagate narrative.Also, we touch upon George Soros-backed prosecutors and some examples of their misconduct.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
georgia
us
oxford
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090940375_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8bde4b61e05b8273745def7a2f9a6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, protests, us, oxford, self-defense, msnbc, dnc, vietnam war, the backstory, аудио, radio

Soros-Funded Prosecutors Are Making America More Dangerous

09:07 GMT 23.11.2021
Soros Funded Prosecutors are Making America More Dangerous
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Gazprom threatening to halt the gas supply to Moldova, and five dead and more than forty people injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin attack.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Austrian Lockdowns, 2024 Elections, and Dr. Fauci
Thomas Couser - Professor Emeritus of English at Hofstra University, and Author | Strobe Talbot's Backstory, Oxford University College, and Russiagate
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the Ahmaud Arbery trial, distrust in politicians, and the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. Ted spoke about the failures of Dr. Fauci and the failed messaging on COVID-19. Ted discussed the importance of jury rulings and how criminal accusations are handled by the media.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Thomas Couser about his time at Oxford University College, the Russiagate narrative, and the Clinton presidency. Thomas discussed his time at Oxford University and the Rhodes scholars, who also attended Oxford at that time. Thomas talked about his past connections to the Shearer family and multiple people involved in the Russiagate narrative.
Also, we touch upon George Soros-backed prosecutors and some examples of their misconduct.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTDominic Raab Says UK Victims May Get Right to Block Release of Killers Like Colin Pitchfork
10:18 GMTGermans to Either Be 'Vaccinated, Recovered or Dead' by End of Winter, Health Minister Says
09:52 GMTFrance's Guadeloupe Gripped By ‘Extreme Violence’, Rioting and Looting Over COVID-19 Measures
09:33 GMTMoscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
09:21 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAV Bases
09:18 GMTTurkish Lira Sinks to Lowest Ever Against US Dollar
09:08 GMTIndia: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]
09:08 GMTIndian MP Slams Modi for 'Scrapping' Plan to Raise Mountain Strike Corps Against China in 2018
08:43 GMTChina Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
08:42 GMTIndian Schoolboy Injured By Exploding Ice-Cream Bomb
08:39 GMTPrince Andrew, Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Reportedly Won't Testify at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
08:22 GMTMaroon or Green? Viral Video of Colour-Changing Hat Leaves Netizens Stunned
07:58 GMTChina Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite, Reports Say
07:54 GMTAustralian Parliament to Launch Inquiry Into AUKUS Alliance, Reports Say
07:45 GMT'Pure Fantasy': Pakistan Rejects Indian Claims of Downing F-16 Aircraft During 2019 Aerial Dogfight
07:21 GMTFrance Reportedly 'Rebuffed' UK Bid to Patrol Its Beaches For Migrants Over 'Sovereignty' Concerns
07:12 GMTAppointment of Zinedine Zidane as PSG Manager 'Imminent' as Pochettino Set for a Move to Man Utd
06:56 GMTSri Lanka, Russia Agreed on Cooperation to Fight Against Terrorism
06:53 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria, Interior Ministry Says
06:48 GMT'Most Dangerous Election Tactic': Australian Opposition Leader Denounces Canberra's Taiwan Policy