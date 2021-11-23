https://sputniknews.com/20211123/saudi-led-coalition-launches-second-round-of-military-strikes-in-yemen---report-1090971667.html

Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Second Round of Military Strikes in Yemen - Report

On Wednesday, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has launched a second round of airstrikes on "legitimate" military targets in Yemen's capital of Sanaa. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

The strikes are intended to neutralize Houthis targets. The Houthis' have intermittently conducted cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015. According to reports, at least four explosions have occurred as jets hover over Sanaa. Before the strikes, the Saudi-led forces dropped leaflets that asked civilians to stay away from Houthi sites.On Tuesday, Saudi-led forces conducted similar strikes against secret ballistic missile sites in and around the city of Sanaa. Sanaa, Yemen's capital, is the country's most populous city. It's nearly four million people makeup roughly 10% of Yemen's population. The city was seized by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group, in September of 2014.

