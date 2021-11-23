Saudi Coalition Launches Strikes Against Military Targets in Yemen - State TV
00:26 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 01:16 GMT 23.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedFire and smoke rises after a Saudi-led airstrike on Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, April 28, 2015
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Saudi state media warned early Tuesday morning that civilians should avoid areas of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as forces conduct airstrikes against a number of "legitimate" Houthi targets.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a series of same-day airstrikes against secret ballistic missile sites around Yemen's capital. One desired target was located in Dhahban, just outside of Sanaa.
Precautionary measures were taken to avoid civilian casualties and collateral damage, according to the coalition.
Unconfirmed social media footage allegedly shows the scene in Sanaa—featuring one blast that illuminates the night sky.
Air strikes in Yemen now pic.twitter.com/Pj8Ma9hbyK— Justice will prevail (@zakyah01) November 23, 2021
Civilians and dogs can be overheard reacting to the blasts in another unconfirmed clip said to be from the area.
Sana'a, #Yemen— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) November 23, 2021
(Can't confirm this video at the moment) pic.twitter.com/2qzic0kaZm
Unconfirmed stills have also been uploaded to social media.
#صنعاء : غارة تستهدف اجتماعا لقيادات حوثية في تبة الأمن السياسي. pic.twitter.com/ipuryTO7Wf— المشهد اليمني (@mashhadyemeni) November 23, 2021
Sana'a, #Yemen pic.twitter.com/GgsVicBwoD— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) November 23, 2021
The strikes come hours after the Saudi-led coalition published footage that appears to show Houthi militants running test on an air system amid take-off and landing at Sanaa International Airport, which possesses a single, 3,200-meter-long runway.
#WATCH: Video footage released by the Arab coalition in Yemen shows the Iran-backed #Houthis carrying out training exercises on #UN planes at #Sanaa airporthttps://t.co/7cWKsf51WB pic.twitter.com/gvroiMtTrz— Arab News (@arabnews) November 22, 2021
The coalition argued that the video proved that Houthi militants have transformed the airport into military barracks, complete with workshops, missiles, drone storage and even booby-traps.
Days prior, Houthi fighters took responsibility for a number of attacks against Saudi Arabian infrastructure, including the Royal Saudi Air Force's King Khalid Air Base.
Additional "military targets" were struck in the capital city of Riyadh, as well as Jeddah, Abha, Jizan, and Najran, according to the Yemen-based militants.