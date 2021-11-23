https://sputniknews.com/20211123/royals-accuse-bbc-of-airing-overblown-and-unfounded-claims-in-new-docu-about-william-harry-rift-1090943591.html

Royals Accuse BBC of Airing 'Overblown and Unfounded' Claims in New Docu About William-Harry Rift

Royals Accuse BBC of Airing 'Overblown and Unfounded' Claims in New Docu About William-Harry Rift

On Monday, BBC2 aired the first episode of the documentary The Princes and The Press, which focuses on the "frosty" relationship between Prince Harry and... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T05:19+0000

2021-11-23T05:19+0000

2021-11-23T05:19+0000

uk royal family

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082634102_0:56:3441:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_37cf4053efd6b5bac4bec7b59271a654.jpg

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House have issued a joint statement, saying that it was "disappointing" that the BBC aired a two-episode documentary which focuses on the rift between Princes William and Harry, and how it was covered by the media.The Royals accused the broadcaster of airing “overblown and unfounded claims” and reportedly threatened the BBC with a boycott over the series, called The Princes and The Press.The royal family has lamented the fact that it was refused the opportunity to watch the documentary before it was aired in order to properly address the claims made in the series. The first episode of The Princes and The Press, which aired on 22 November, detailed media coverage of the royal brothers from 2012 to 2018, when Harry and US actress Meghan Markle became engaged.Episode one of the controversial show featured the following claims:The row between the princes is expected to be examined in even greater detail in the second episode, which will air next week.The BBC says the two-part documentary will provide "context" for William and Harry's relationship with the media.

bill b the ugliest prince history has ever known, yuke. complete alcoholic- drunk daily for decades 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk royal family, uk