Royals Accuse BBC of Airing 'Overblown and Unfounded' Claims in New Docu About William-Harry Rift
Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House have issued a joint statement, saying that it was "disappointing" that the BBC aired a two-episode documentary which focuses on the rift between Princes William and Harry, and how it was covered by the media.The Royals accused the broadcaster of airing “overblown and unfounded claims” and reportedly threatened the BBC with a boycott over the series, called The Princes and The Press.The royal family has lamented the fact that it was refused the opportunity to watch the documentary before it was aired in order to properly address the claims made in the series. The first episode of The Princes and The Press, which aired on 22 November, detailed media coverage of the royal brothers from 2012 to 2018, when Harry and US actress Meghan Markle became engaged.Episode one of the controversial show featured the following claims:The row between the princes is expected to be examined in even greater detail in the second episode, which will air next week.The BBC says the two-part documentary will provide "context" for William and Harry's relationship with the media.
Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House have issued a joint statement, saying that it was "disappointing" that the BBC aired a two-episode documentary which focuses on the rift between Princes William and Harry, and how it was covered by the media.
The Royals accused the broadcaster of airing “overblown and unfounded claims” and reportedly threatened the BBC with a boycott over the series, called The Princes and The Press.

"A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

The royal family has lamented the fact that it was refused the opportunity to watch the documentary before it was aired in order to properly address the claims made in the series.
The first episode of The Princes and The Press, which aired on 22 November, detailed media coverage of the royal brothers from 2012 to 2018, when Harry and US actress Meghan Markle became engaged.
Episode one of the controversial show featured the following claims:
Journalist Omid Scovie, who co-authored the Finding Freedom biography about Harry and Meghan, alleged that negative stories about the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had been leaked by other royal households;
MailOnline columnist Dan Wootton argued that people "behind the scenes" intervened and talked to the press after "getting annoyed" at the Sussexes' behaviour;
Meghan Markle's lawyer Jenny Afia denied the allegations that the Duchess had bullied royal staff, etc.
The row between the princes is expected to be examined in even greater detail in the second episode, which will air next week.
The BBC says the two-part documentary will provide "context" for William and Harry's relationship with the media.
