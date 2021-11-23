Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/rittenhouse-and-arbery-trials-highlight-us-foundations-of-racist-violence-1090938928.html
Rittenhouse and Arbery Trials Highlight US Foundations of Racist Violence
Rittenhouse and Arbery Trials Highlight US Foundations of Racist Violence
Venezuela Reaffirms Maduro Government, Indian Farmers Victorious Against Modi Government, Nonprofits Aid In Gentrification
2021-11-23T09:07+0000
2021-11-23T09:07+0000
venezuela
india
gentrification
by any means necessary
kyle rittenhouse
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090938896_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b67ce87503751294059cf15c3896e5.png
Rittenhouse and Arbery Trials Highlight US Foundations of Racist Violence
Venezuela Reaffirms Maduro Government, Indian Farmers Victorious Against Modi Government, Nonprofits Aid In Gentrification
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss Venezuela’s mega elections and the victory of Nicolas Maduro’s government, the opposition’s participation in the elections, the truth about the narrative of an uneven playing field in the elections, and the pressing issues facing Venezuela in the context of the pandemic and continued antagonism from the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the repeal of farm laws in India that threatened to increase the domination of corporate control of agriculture and undermine small farmers, the still unmet demand that the farmers have vowed to continue to push for, how the farmers movement’s show of opposition and agitation has shifted the tides in Indian politics, and the role the US has in propping up the Modi government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Theresa, Civil Rights Attorney with a specialty in land use to discuss the Washington, DC government and nonprofit housing developer placing people in unlivable conditions in properties with serious safety issues, how nonprofits and the District government interact with Black communities, and the difficulty in keeping nonprofits and the DC government accountable.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse trials, the failures that contributed to the Astroworld tragedy and what the concert producers knew before it happened, the interaction between race and class in the struggle for liberation, and the lip service paid to social justice movements by corporations as they push oppression further.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
india
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
venezuela, india, gentrification, by any means necessary, kyle rittenhouse

Rittenhouse and Arbery Trials Highlight US Foundations of Racist Violence

09:07 GMT 23.11.2021
Rittenhouse and Arbery Trials Highlight US Foundations of Racist Violence
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Venezuela Reaffirms Maduro Government, Indian Farmers Victorious Against Modi Government, Nonprofits Aid In Gentrification
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss Venezuela’s mega elections and the victory of Nicolas Maduro’s government, the opposition’s participation in the elections, the truth about the narrative of an uneven playing field in the elections, and the pressing issues facing Venezuela in the context of the pandemic and continued antagonism from the US.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the repeal of farm laws in India that threatened to increase the domination of corporate control of agriculture and undermine small farmers, the still unmet demand that the farmers have vowed to continue to push for, how the farmers movement’s show of opposition and agitation has shifted the tides in Indian politics, and the role the US has in propping up the Modi government.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Theresa, Civil Rights Attorney with a specialty in land use to discuss the Washington, DC government and nonprofit housing developer placing people in unlivable conditions in properties with serious safety issues, how nonprofits and the District government interact with Black communities, and the difficulty in keeping nonprofits and the DC government accountable.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse trials, the failures that contributed to the Astroworld tragedy and what the concert producers knew before it happened, the interaction between race and class in the struggle for liberation, and the lip service paid to social justice movements by corporations as they push oppression further.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
