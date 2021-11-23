Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/police-start-probe-as-jkrowling-reveals-death-threats-from-trans-activists--1090958004.html
Police Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
Police Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
On Monday, Harry Potter author J.K.Rowling took to Twitter to lament that her home address was posted on the social media platform by several trans rights... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T14:12+0000
2021-11-23T14:12+0000
transgender
j.k. rowling
society
women's rights
trans rights
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105604/86/1056048642_0:88:3500:2057_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ed7d0ef5fdbe6ba52101cf3b829413.jpg
Police Scotland have launched an investigation into allegations by J.K.Rowling that she received threats from trans activists who exposed her home address on Twitter, according to The Independent.Moreover, the case appears to have drawn the attention of the government, as the report also features a statement from UK PM Boris Johnson's spokesperson, who said that Downing Street does not think "any individual should be targeted in that way."Earlier on Monday, the author posted a lengthy Twitter thread, revealing that her home address was deliberately exposed by several trans rights activists, whom she tagged in one of her tweets. The accounts, which were assigned to Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, and Richard Energy, have since been deactivated.Rowling, however, outlined that the "doxxing" would not "intimidate [her] out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights."She Who Must Not Be Named? Author of the globally beloved Harry Potter saga, J.K.Rowling was previously blasted for criticising an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women." After she mocked the piece, Rowling faced a wave of hatred and was accused of being transphobic, with many celebrities – including the main stars of the Harry Potter franchise – joining the angry chorus. Now, in light of the looming 20-year-anniversary of Harry Potter and the HBO special dedicated to it set to feature stars from Hogwarts, Rowling's comments are again being scrutinised. It appears that the author herself will not feature in the Harry Potter special, which will reunite the "golden trio" – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson – and other stars like Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Lewis, Ralph Fiennes, and many others. J.K. Rowling has never been mentioned in the reunion, which will be streaming on 1 January. Many have reiterated calls to boycott her and even take away her franchise rights. However, scores of people have been posting the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling on Twitter, urging the other "camp" to apologise to Rowling and stop "cancelling" her.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/jk-rowling-slams-three-trans-activists-for-revealing-her-home-address-on-twitter--1090931180.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105604/86/1056048642_307:0:3500:2395_1920x0_80_0_0_178e827d60333d07adce0d88486e5fa7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
transgender, j.k. rowling, society, women's rights, trans rights, cancel culture

Police Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists

14:12 GMT 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / Suzanne PlunkettBritish author JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series of books (File)
British author JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series of books (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, Harry Potter author J.K.Rowling took to Twitter to lament that her home address was posted on the social media platform by several trans rights activists, and also revealed that she receives so many death threats that she could "paper the house with them."
Police Scotland have launched an investigation into allegations by J.K.Rowling that she received threats from trans activists who exposed her home address on Twitter, according to The Independent.

"We are aware of this incident and police enquiries are ongoing," the police spokesperson told the outlet.

Moreover, the case appears to have drawn the attention of the government, as the report also features a statement from UK PM Boris Johnson's spokesperson, who said that Downing Street does not think "any individual should be targeted in that way."

“We believe that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect, and people are able to share their views as long as it’s done in that fashion," Johnson's spokesperson reportedly said.

Earlier on Monday, the author posted a lengthy Twitter thread, revealing that her home address was deliberately exposed by several trans rights activists, whom she tagged in one of her tweets. The accounts, which were assigned to Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, and Richard Energy, have since been deactivated.
Rowling, however, outlined that the "doxxing" would not "intimidate [her] out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights."

"I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing, and threatening us," she wrote.

In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
Yesterday, 15:44 GMT

She Who Must Not Be Named?

Author of the globally beloved Harry Potter saga, J.K.Rowling was previously blasted for criticising an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women." After she mocked the piece, Rowling faced a wave of hatred and was accused of being transphobic, with many celebrities – including the main stars of the Harry Potter franchise – joining the angry chorus.
Now, in light of the looming 20-year-anniversary of Harry Potter and the HBO special dedicated to it set to feature stars from Hogwarts, Rowling's comments are again being scrutinised.
It appears that the author herself will not feature in the Harry Potter special, which will reunite the "golden trio" – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson – and other stars like Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Lewis, Ralph Fiennes, and many others.
J.K. Rowling has never been mentioned in the reunion, which will be streaming on 1 January. Many have reiterated calls to boycott her and even take away her franchise rights.
However, scores of people have been posting the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling on Twitter, urging the other "camp" to apologise to Rowling and stop "cancelling" her.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:14 GMTShoigu: 10 US Air Force Strategic Bombers Trained to Use Nukes Against Russia This Month
14:12 GMTPolice Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
13:57 GMTThai Student Accused of Offending Thailand's King by Wearing Crop Top Denied Bail - Report
13:50 GMTIndian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
13:49 GMTMaxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms
13:31 GMTGunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
13:21 GMTUS, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic Dialogue, Reports Say
13:21 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session
13:08 GMTPETA India to 'Barbecue Dog' on International Meatless Day
13:02 GMTDutch Police Arrest Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’: Report
12:08 GMTBiden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From Strategic Reserve as Prices Hit 7-Year High
12:03 GMT'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen
12:02 GMTUS Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
12:00 GMTAmerican Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
11:59 GMTHeiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
11:58 GMTChina Scrambles Warships, Fighter Jets as US Destroyer Crosses Taiwan Strait