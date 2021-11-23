https://sputniknews.com/20211123/police-start-probe-as-jkrowling-reveals-death-threats-from-trans-activists--1090958004.html

Police Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists

On Monday, Harry Potter author J.K.Rowling took to Twitter to lament that her home address was posted on the social media platform by several trans rights... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into allegations by J.K.Rowling that she received threats from trans activists who exposed her home address on Twitter, according to The Independent.Moreover, the case appears to have drawn the attention of the government, as the report also features a statement from UK PM Boris Johnson's spokesperson, who said that Downing Street does not think "any individual should be targeted in that way."Earlier on Monday, the author posted a lengthy Twitter thread, revealing that her home address was deliberately exposed by several trans rights activists, whom she tagged in one of her tweets. The accounts, which were assigned to Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, and Richard Energy, have since been deactivated.Rowling, however, outlined that the "doxxing" would not "intimidate [her] out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights."She Who Must Not Be Named? Author of the globally beloved Harry Potter saga, J.K.Rowling was previously blasted for criticising an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women." After she mocked the piece, Rowling faced a wave of hatred and was accused of being transphobic, with many celebrities – including the main stars of the Harry Potter franchise – joining the angry chorus. Now, in light of the looming 20-year-anniversary of Harry Potter and the HBO special dedicated to it set to feature stars from Hogwarts, Rowling's comments are again being scrutinised. It appears that the author herself will not feature in the Harry Potter special, which will reunite the "golden trio" – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson – and other stars like Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Lewis, Ralph Fiennes, and many others. J.K. Rowling has never been mentioned in the reunion, which will be streaming on 1 January. Many have reiterated calls to boycott her and even take away her franchise rights. However, scores of people have been posting the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling on Twitter, urging the other "camp" to apologise to Rowling and stop "cancelling" her.

