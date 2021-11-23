https://sputniknews.com/20211123/peta-india-to-barbecue-dog-on-international-meatless-day-1090956530.html

PETA India to 'Barbecue Dog' on International Meatless Day

The animal rights organisation - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) - urges people to turn vegan and often comes up with new campaigns and... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Hoping to spread public awareness and evoke compassion for animals, PETA India supporters on Tuesday announced that ahead of International Meatless Day on 25 November, they will be 'barbecuing' a dog on a grill in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh state.Speaking to Sputnik, PETA spokesperson Hiraj Laljani clarified it will be a "dog prop" and not a real animal.Throughout this campaign, people are being urged to turn vegan, Laljani said."PETA India is encouraging people who find the thought of eating a dog distasteful to keep all animals off their plates," PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi said in a statement."The visual, using a dog prop, will send out the message that all animals are made of flesh, blood, and bone and that everybody has the same capacity to feel pain and a variety of emotions."Every year, many animals -- chickens (19 billion), cows (1.5 billion), sheep (1 billion), and pigs (1 billion) -- are killed for human consumption, according to The Economist.

