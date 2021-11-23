https://sputniknews.com/20211123/not-guilty-verdict-for-shooter-rittenhouse-reveals-us-partisan-racial-divisions-poll-shows-1090963845.html

Not Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows

Not Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The self-defence-based acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two and wounded one during a racial justice protest, is backed by a... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T15:30+0000

2021-11-23T15:30+0000

2021-11-23T15:31+0000

news

us

verdict

kyle rittenhouse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090837087_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_1c25ed960cd72afff3d4c64a36be185c.jpg

Support for Rittenhouse’s acquittal is largely driven by whether respondents believe the teen, then 17, was present at a protest to help protect the public or to provoke violence, a press release explaining the poll said."Those views fall largely along partisan lines — with 59 percent of Republicans saying the former and 56 percent of Democrats saying the latter — as well as racial lines, with Black Americans (57 percent) far more likely than White Americans (34 percent) to say Rittenhouse had malicious intent," the release said.Among all adults, 43% said they approve of the verdict, 39% oppose and 18% said they either did not know or declined to offer an opinion, the release added.A jury in the state of Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide charges in the August 2020 shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle. The defendant claimed the shootings were in self-defence while the prosecution charged that the defendant responded to attacks that he had provoked.The poll of 2,200 US adults was conducted on 19-21 November, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/kyle-rittenhouse-supports-blm-says-his-case-had-nothing-to-do-with-race-was-about-self-defense-1090919326.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, verdict, kyle rittenhouse