Not Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows
Not Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The self-defence-based acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two and wounded one during a racial justice protest, is backed by a... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T15:30+0000
2021-11-23T15:31+0000
Support for Rittenhouse’s acquittal is largely driven by whether respondents believe the teen, then 17, was present at a protest to help protect the public or to provoke violence, a press release explaining the poll said."Those views fall largely along partisan lines — with 59 percent of Republicans saying the former and 56 percent of Democrats saying the latter — as well as racial lines, with Black Americans (57 percent) far more likely than White Americans (34 percent) to say Rittenhouse had malicious intent," the release said.Among all adults, 43% said they approve of the verdict, 39% oppose and 18% said they either did not know or declined to offer an opinion, the release added.A jury in the state of Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide charges in the August 2020 shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle. The defendant claimed the shootings were in self-defence while the prosecution charged that the defendant responded to attacks that he had provoked.The poll of 2,200 US adults was conducted on 19-21 November, according to the release.
news, us, verdict, kyle rittenhouse

Not Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows

15:30 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 23.11.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The self-defence-based acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two and wounded one during a racial justice protest, is backed by a 43-to-39 percent margin, according to a Morning Consult poll.
Support for Rittenhouse’s acquittal is largely driven by whether respondents believe the teen, then 17, was present at a protest to help protect the public or to provoke violence, a press release explaining the poll said.
"Those views fall largely along partisan lines — with 59 percent of Republicans saying the former and 56 percent of Democrats saying the latter — as well as racial lines, with Black Americans (57 percent) far more likely than White Americans (34 percent) to say Rittenhouse had malicious intent," the release said.
Among all adults, 43% said they approve of the verdict, 39% oppose and 18% said they either did not know or declined to offer an opinion, the release added.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Kyle Rittenhouse 'Supports' BLM, Says His Case Had 'Nothing to Do With Race, Was About Self-Defense'
Yesterday, 09:52 GMT
A jury in the state of Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide charges in the August 2020 shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle. The defendant claimed the shootings were in self-defence while the prosecution charged that the defendant responded to attacks that he had provoked.
The poll of 2,200 US adults was conducted on 19-21 November, according to the release.
