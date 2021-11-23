Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/moscow-slams-us-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-as-illegal-and-wrong--1090950527.html
Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
The US State Department earlier announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T09:33+0000
2021-11-23T09:33+0000
2021-11-23T09:35+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
09:33 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 23.11.2021)
Being updated
The US State Department earlier announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.