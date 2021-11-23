Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAE Bases
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/moscow-slams-us-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-as-illegal-and-wrong--1090950527.html
Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
The US State Department earlier announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T09:33+0000
2021-11-23T09:35+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60

Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'

09:33 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 23.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The US State Department earlier announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:33 GMTMoscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
09:21 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAV Bases
09:18 GMTTurkish Lira Sinks to Lowest Ever Against US Dollar
09:08 GMTIndia: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]
09:08 GMTIndian MP Slams Modi for 'Scrapping' Plan to Raise Mountain Strike Corps Against China in 2018
08:43 GMTChina Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
08:42 GMTIndian Schoolboy Injured By Exploding Ice-Cream Bomb
08:39 GMTPrince Andrew, Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Reportedly Won't Testify at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
08:22 GMTMaroon or Green? Viral Video of Colour-Changing Hat Leaves Netizens Stunned
07:58 GMTChina Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite, Reports Say
07:54 GMTAustralian Parliament to Launch Inquiry Into AUKUS Alliance, Reports Say
07:45 GMT'Pure Fantasy': Pakistan Rejects Indian Claims of Downing F-16 Aircraft During 2019 Aerial Dogfight
07:21 GMTFrance Reportedly 'Rebuffed' UK Bid to Patrol Its Beaches For Migrants Over 'Sovereignty' Concerns
07:12 GMTAppointment of Zinedine Zidane as PSG Manager 'Imminent' as Pochettino Set for a Move to Man Utd
06:56 GMTSri Lanka, Russia Agreed on Cooperation to Fight Against Terrorism
06:53 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria, Interior Ministry Says
06:48 GMT'Most Dangerous Election Tactic': Australian Opposition Leader Denounces Canberra's Taiwan Policy
06:45 GMTNetflix Sued for Defamation Over Drama About Assassination of Swedish PM Olof Palme
06:33 GMTBelgrade Expects Productive Vucic Visit to Moscow, Energy Top of Agenda, Serbian Envoy Says
06:27 GMTPriyanka Chopra's Mother Quashes Nick Jonas Divorce Rumours After Actress Drops Surname