https://sputniknews.com/20211123/maxwells-relatives-appeal-to-un-for-her-release-from-jail-as-trial-date-looms-1090951950.html

Maxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms

Maxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms

The former British socialite, who is accused of procuring underage girls for late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, is facing trial... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T13:49+0000

2021-11-23T13:49+0000

2021-11-23T13:49+0000

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090952994_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_ed2edc2195dbdda3043d4a008b9759b8.jpg

Ghislaine Maxwell's three sisters and three brothers have filed a petition to the United Nations asking for her release from jail, after at least four failed bail applications, the New York Post reported. The petition, on behalf of Maxwell's siblings, was submitted to the UN's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle, the newspaper added. According to the lawyers, conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn where Maxwell is being held are "abnormally rigorous” and therefore unlawful and discriminatory.The authors of the petition expect the UN to call on the US government to release Maxwell pending trial and to initiate an independent investigation into her “arbitrary detention.”The 59-year-old former British socialite is facing trial next week after being charged earlier this year with procuring underage girls for her ex-partner, late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, from 1994 through 2004. She pleads not guilty on all charges. Her defence insists that Maxwell was made a scapegoat for Epstein who committed suicide in his cell in 2019.

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/jeffrey-epsteins-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-is-being-treated-like-hannibal-lecter-her-lawyer-claims-1090465252.html

festus232 I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news