Maroon or Green? Viral Video of Colour-Changing Hat Leaves Netizens Stunned

Maroon or Green? Viral Video of Colour-Changing Hat Leaves Netizens Stunned

Carmen bought the hat thinking it was green, only to discover later that it looked reddish-brown and changes colour depending on the lighting.

An Instagram user, Otelia Carmen, has shared a video of a woolen hat that changes colour from maroon to brown, and then green, leaving netizens puzzled.Carmen initially posted the video of the colour-changing hat on TikTok, where it has been viewed over six million times. She posted the same video on Instagram, where she can be seen moving from one room to another holding the hat that changes colour: from maroon to brown and then to green.Carmen said the apparent colour change was caused because of metamerism: when the colour of an item appears to change under different lighting.After watching this, one user commented, "This is insane," while another wrote, "I'm confused and entertained at the same time".

