https://sputniknews.com/20211123/maldives-defence-minister-arrives-in-india-as-calls-to-oust-indian-military-intensify-at-home-1090950181.html
Maldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
Maldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
Hundreds of people in the Maldives, backed by opposition parties, have held a series of protests since October, fearing that a permanent Indian military... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T12:45+0000
2021-11-23T12:45+0000
2021-11-23T12:45+0000
indian navy
maldives
indian ocean
male
china
naval base
abdulla yameen
military base
ibrahim mohamed solih
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956754_0:125:1280:845_1920x0_80_0_0_1b4bfcaf5bcf0295463e00c95db6f309.jpg
On Tuesday, the Maldives' defence minister, Mariya Ahmed Didi, arrived in Kochi, the headquarters of the Indian Navy’s southern naval command and the closest port to Male, on a six-day visit to India.India’s embassy in Male said that Didi will review a passing out parade at the Indian Naval Academy, the first time any foreign defence minister has attended one of these ceremonies.The minister will also visit training facilities and interact with the Maldives National Defence Force personnel undergoing training in India.The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests on the Maldives organised by a coalition of opposition parties and led by former President Abdulla Yameen. Opposition parties are demanding Indian military personnel be expelled from the island nation.The protesters accuse the ruling Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), branded as pro-India by the opposition alliance, of signing secret military deals with New Delhi that pave the way for Indian troops to be permanently stationed in the Maldives.On 17 November, the Maldives' government, led by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, issued a strongly worded statement, calling the “Indian Military Out” campaign a desperate attempt by the opposition to fulfil a political agenda.
maldives
indian ocean
male
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956754_57:0:1194:853_1920x0_80_0_0_181eca3e58cae1212092a2a96e90b572.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
indian navy, maldives, indian ocean, male, china, naval base, abdulla yameen, military base, ibrahim mohamed solih, india
Maldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
Hundreds of people in the Maldives, backed by opposition parties, have held a series of protests since October, fearing that a permanent Indian military presence will undermine the archipelago’s sovereignty.
On Tuesday, the Maldives' defence minister, Mariya Ahmed Didi, arrived in Kochi, the headquarters of the Indian Navy’s southern naval command and the closest port to Male, on a six-day visit to India.
India’s embassy in Male said that Didi will review a passing out parade at the Indian Naval Academy, the first time any foreign defence minister has attended one of these ceremonies.
The minister will also visit training facilities and interact with the Maldives National Defence Force personnel undergoing training in India.
The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests on the Maldives organised by a coalition of opposition parties
and led by former President Abdulla Yameen. Opposition parties are demanding Indian military personnel be expelled from the island nation.
The protesters accuse the ruling Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), branded as pro-India by the opposition alliance, of signing secret military deals with New Delhi that pave the way for Indian troops to be permanently stationed in the Maldives.
On 17 November, the Maldives' government, led by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, issued a strongly worded statement, calling the “Indian Military Out” campaign a desperate attempt by the opposition to fulfil a political agenda.
“Support provided by India on areas such as search and rescue capabilities, casualty evacuation, coastal surveillance, and maritime reconnaissance, directly benefit the Maldivian people,” the government said in a recent statement.