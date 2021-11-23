https://sputniknews.com/20211123/joe-biden-delivers-a-plan-to-combat-high-energy-prices-1090964850.html

Joe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices

Earlier in the day, Biden announced that the United States will release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve along with other energy-consuming... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a plan to tackle high energy prices on Tuesday, 23 November. This comes after POTUS promised the move earlier on Tuesday that would be part of a coordinated action with the UK, China, India, Japan, and South Korea to lower energy prices during a shortage in supplies - by releasing 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

