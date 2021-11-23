Israel has accused Iran of launching attacks on maritime targets from bases on Chabahar and Qeshem island, Reuters reported.The allegation was made by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. He described it as a first public disclosure as he was addressing a security conference hosted by Reichman University.Gantz reportedly added that the bases were used by Iran for storing combat drones.
The usual zio-propaganda. WTF cares anymore, hasbarat. Thumbs down.
The 24/7 pathological Lying and notorious evil-minded racist genocidal war-criminal + state-terrorist Zionist apartheid regime can't help themselfs but constantly BS'ing Gaslighting and Hate/Fear/War-Mongering about Iran it's so pathetic and annoying.
middle east
Israeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAV Bases
