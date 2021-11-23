https://sputniknews.com/20211123/israeli-defence-minister-reportedly-accuses-iran-of-launching-maritime-attacks-from-uae-bases-1090950460.html

Israeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAV Bases

According to the defence minister, in addition to launching attacks from the bases, Tehran also used them for storing combat drones. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Israel has accused Iran of launching attacks on maritime targets from bases on Chabahar and Qeshem island, Reuters reported.The allegation was made by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. He described it as a first public disclosure as he was addressing a security conference hosted by Reichman University.Gantz reportedly added that the bases were used by Iran for storing combat drones.

