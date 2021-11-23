https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indias-main-opposition-party-congress-plans-nationwide-protest-rallies-during-parliament-session-1090948197.html

India's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session

India’s main opposition Congress party has planned a mega rally in New Delhi to protest against the soaring price of fuel and inflation as the Winter Session of Parliament is about to begin. The rally will be held in the first week of December. The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament will begin on 29 November and conclude on 23 December."We are also planning a mass protest and campaign across the country,” Lallu added. Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday evening met prominent politicians in the party, including Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, former Haryana State Chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, prominent member Sachin Pilot, among others, to make final decisions about the protest.Meanwhile, Venugopal further said that Congress would hold another meeting on 25 November to finalise the strategy.The Narendra Modi-led government has repeatedly come under attack from opposition parties over unsustainable levels of inflation, fuel price rises and unemployment.In September, 19 opposition parties, including the main opposition party, Indian National Congress (INC), held an 11-day protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government.

