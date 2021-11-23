https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indias-main-opposition-party-congress-plans-nationwide-protest-rallies-during-parliament-session-1090948197.html
India's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session
The overall rate of input cost inflation surged to a 92-month high in October, affecting the price of edible oils, fuel, liquified petroleum gas, and medicine, and having a serious effect on India’s consumer prices and production cost.
India’s main opposition Congress party has planned a mega rally in New Delhi to protest against the soaring price of fuel and inflation as the Winter Session
of Parliament is about to begin.
The rally will be held in the first week of December.
Confirming the plans, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, told Sputnik: “The protest will be held against rising inflation in the country. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is deliberately ignoring the people's concerns."
The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament will begin on 29 November and conclude on 23 December.
"We are also planning a mass protest and campaign across the country,” Lallu added.
Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday evening met prominent politicians in the party, including Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, former Haryana State Chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, prominent member Sachin Pilot, among others, to make final decisions about the protest.
Meanwhile, Venugopal further said that Congress would hold another meeting on 25 November to finalise the strategy.
The Narendra Modi-led government has repeatedly come under attack from opposition parties over unsustainable levels of inflation, fuel price rises and unemployment
.
In September, 19 opposition parties, including the main opposition party, Indian National Congress (INC), held an 11-day protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government.