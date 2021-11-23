https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indian-mp-slams-modi-for-scrapping-plan-to-raise-mountain-strike-corps-against-china-in-2018-1090948323.html

Indian MP Slams Modi for 'Scrapping' Plan to Raise Mountain Strike Corps Against China in 2018

The Mountain Strike Corps is known as the "offensive" division of the Indian Army, poised to take the “war into the enemy’s territory”. While India has... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Congress parliamentarian and former Indian cabinet minister Manish Tewari has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of doing a “great disservice” to the country's national security by shelving a plan to raise a China-centric Mountain Strike Corps division back in July 2018.The excerpts of the book, which is Tewari’s fourth as an author, were released by the publisher on Tuesday.In 2013, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the then Congress-led government approved the creation of a China-specific Mountain Strike Corps at an estimated cost of $8 billion and with a strength of 90,000 troops.At the time, it was proposed that the Indian Army needed two Mountain Strike Corps to cater to the China border, one for Ladakh and the other for the eastern front, near Arunachal Pradesh.However, it was reported in July 2018 that the plan had been shelved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government due to “financial constraints”.India’s decision came just three months after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Prime Minister Modi for an “informal summit” in Wuhan in April 2018. In 2017, India and China were involved in a military standoff on Bhutan’s Doklam Plateau, after Indian troops crossed over to Bhutan to stop Chinese road-construction activity in the disputed region.It was only last month that India’s Eastern Command General Officer Commanding in Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande disclosed that the Mountain Strike Corp was fully functional at the Arunachal Pradesh border.As for the Ladakh border, India has reportedly re-deployed the Mountain Strike division catering to the Pakistan border to the nearby Ladakh region.Tewari’s criticism comes around the time when the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been embroiled in a military standoff in the eastern Ladakh region since May of last year. Tewari’s Congress party has also been scathingly critical of the Indian government’s “silence” over the alleged construction of at least two new “Chinese villages” inside India's Arunachal Pradesh state since last year.China rejects India's sovereignty over some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, which it says are part of its Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).“Why is the PM silent on the issue? We condemn his silence. This is inexcusable. It is a sad case of deliberate distortion and diversion on an issue affecting India’s integrity and sovereignty. I urge the PM to immediately resolve the issue,” Congress spokesperson and parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference on 21 November, citing recently unveiled satellite images.While the Indian Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the presence of at least one “illegal” Chinese construction inside the Indian territory, the country’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has said that the new Chinese village has been constructed on their side of the LAC.

