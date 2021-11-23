https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indian-man-abducted-and-forced-to-marry--dowerless-girl---video-1090958148.html

Indian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video

Indian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video

"Pakadwa Vivah", also known as marriage by abduction, is a ritual practised in India's Bihar state. In this custom, eligible bachelors are abducted, thrashed... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T13:50+0000

2021-11-23T13:50+0000

2021-11-23T13:50+0000

abduction

child marriage

forced marriage

abducted

kidnap

bride

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090959014_0:16:1435:823_1920x0_80_0_0_1ea8e3f9cfcb3d1cd522bf45efa51bca.jpg

In yet another incident of marriage by abduction, a boy who was a minor was kidnapped and forced to marry a local girl at Sarbahdi village in India's Bihar state.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the victim, Nitish Kumar, wearing a torn white shirt and blue jeans, can be seen held captive by the girl's family as he walks with hands tied in front of the bride who is wearing a red dress. Kumar even tries to resist and escape but falls down.Kumar, a resident of Dhanuki village of Nalanda district in Bihar state, said he was kidnapped by armed men on 11 November when he was returning home after delivering sweets for the Chhath Festival, which ended on 11 November, to his eldest sister at Sarbahdi village.Several people took him hostage, beat him all through the night, and took him to a local temple the next morning where he was forced to marry a village girl.After escaping from captivity, Kumar went to his family and later filed a police complaint against all accused.

festus232 Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com What 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

abduction, child marriage, forced marriage, abducted, kidnap, bride, india