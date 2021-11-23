Registration was successful!
Indian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
Indian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
date 2021-11-23
"Pakadwa Vivah", also known as marriage by abduction, is a ritual practised in India's Bihar state. In this custom, eligible bachelors are abducted, thrashed...
abduction
child marriage
forced marriage
abducted
kidnap
bride
india
In yet another incident of marriage by abduction, a boy who was a minor was kidnapped and forced to marry a local girl at Sarbahdi village in India's Bihar state.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the victim, Nitish Kumar, wearing a torn white shirt and blue jeans, can be seen held captive by the girl's family as he walks with hands tied in front of the bride who is wearing a red dress. Kumar even tries to resist and escape but falls down.Kumar, a resident of Dhanuki village of Nalanda district in Bihar state, said he was kidnapped by armed men on 11 November when he was returning home after delivering sweets for the Chhath Festival, which ended on 11 November, to his eldest sister at Sarbahdi village.Several people took him hostage, beat him all through the night, and took him to a local temple the next morning where he was forced to marry a village girl.After escaping from captivity, Kumar went to his family and later filed a police complaint against all accused.
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
"Pakadwa Vivah", also known as marriage by abduction, is a ritual practised in India's Bihar state. In this custom, eligible bachelors are abducted, thrashed, and forced at gunpoint to marry a woman whose family cannot afford a dowry.
In yet another incident of marriage by abduction, a boy who was a minor was kidnapped and forced to marry a local girl at Sarbahdi village in India's Bihar state.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the victim, Nitish Kumar, wearing a torn white shirt and blue jeans, can be seen held captive by the girl's family as he walks with hands tied in front of the bride who is wearing a red dress. Kumar even tries to resist and escape but falls down.
Kumar, a resident of Dhanuki village of Nalanda district in Bihar state, said he was kidnapped by armed men on 11 November when he was returning home after delivering sweets for the Chhath Festival, which ended on 11 November, to his eldest sister at Sarbahdi village.
Several people took him hostage, beat him all through the night, and took him to a local temple the next morning where he was forced to marry a village girl.
After escaping from captivity, Kumar went to his family and later filed a police complaint against all accused.
