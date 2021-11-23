https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indian-food-politics-parties-try-to-woo-voters-over-tea-and-dinner-ahead-of-polls-1090943459.html

Indian Food Politics: Parties Try to Woo Voters Over Tea And Dinner Ahead of Polls

Five Indian states, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur are gearing up for legislative assembly elections over the next four months. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is also convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) visiting poll-bound Punjab state these days, dined at an auto-rickshaw driver's home on Monday night. After the dinner, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "In a heartfelt manner, Dilip Tiwari invited us to come to his house over dinner today. His family showed so much love for us. The food was delicious. Now, I have invited his family to have a meal with us at my home in Delhi."Punjab State Assembly polls are scheduled early next year, where the ruling Congress party and the State's main opposition party AAP will face off.Interestingly, on the same day, Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi opted to have a cup of tea at a roadside shop and interacted with auto drivers.Channi was accompanied by Punjab State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both listened to the problems the auto drivers are facing, including record-high petrol prices.Channi shared with them that during the initial days of his career, he also drove an auto-rickshaw. He promised the auto drivers that he'd issue them new registration certificates.On Monday Kejriwal targeted the Punjab state chief by calling him an imposter who is copying his style.

