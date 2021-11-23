https://sputniknews.com/20211123/india-father-accidentally-runs-car-over-his-4-year-old-son---graphic-video-18-1090947786.html

India: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]

India: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]

The boy was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors failed to save the child's life. Local police are investigating the tragic...

A four-year-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by his family's SUV in Hyderabad, India on Sunday. According to local police, the car was being driven by the boy's father, Laxman, a security guard at the apartment where the incident took place. The tragedy was captured on CCTV, and the video was posted on social media on Tuesday. The CCTV footage shows a car parked outside the apartment, and Laxman can be seen entering the car. Moments later, the boy rushes in front of the car and comes under the wheels.

News

