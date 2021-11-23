Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAE Bases
India: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]
India: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]
The boy was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors failed to save the child's life. Local police are investigating the tragic... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
A four-year-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by his family's SUV in Hyderabad, India on Sunday. According to local police, the car was being driven by the boy's father, Laxman, a security guard at the apartment where the incident took place. The tragedy was captured on CCTV, and the video was posted on social media on Tuesday. The CCTV footage shows a car parked outside the apartment, and Laxman can be seen entering the car. Moments later, the boy rushes in front of the car and comes under the wheels.WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
The boy was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors failed to save the child's life. Local police are investigating the tragic incident.
A four-year-old boy lost his life after being accidentally run over by his family's SUV in Hyderabad, India on Sunday. According to local police, the car was being driven by the boy's father, Laxman, a security guard at the apartment where the incident took place.
The tragedy was captured on CCTV, and the video was posted on social media on Tuesday.
The CCTV footage shows a car parked outside the apartment, and Laxman can be seen entering the car. Moments later, the boy rushes in front of the car and comes under the wheels.
WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.
