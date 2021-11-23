Registration was successful!
India Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'
India Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'
Like India, South Korea and Japan have also relented to Washington's demand to release their respective strategic crude reserves to help ease global crude... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
saudi arabia
joe biden
russia
us
opec
wti
crude oil
india
India will release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stocks in tandem with other major economies to cool prices, an official told Press Trust of India (PTI) on Tuesday.The reported reversal in New Delhi’s stance comes amid Joe Biden’s calls to major oil-consuming countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, to release their stored crude reserves in order to stem rising crude prices.Just last week, India’s Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri rebuffed Washington's request to tap into the South Asian nation’s crude stockpiles.According to the Indian government, the strategic petroleum reserves are located at three locations – Vishakapatnam, Mangalore, and Padur. India has stockpiled crude reserves of 38 million tonnes, as per officials.The Indian government claims that it “took advantage” of low crude prices in April and May last year to fill up these reserves, and New Delhi saved $671 million in procuring the crude at a cheaper rate. The crude to fill up these reserves was sourced from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Rising Domestic Pressure on BidenDomestically, the Biden administration has been facing pressure over rising crude costs, which come on the back of soaring demand in major economies as they open up after COVID-induced slowdowns last year.Last month, the crude futures at the West Texas International (WTI) rose to a seven-year high of $84.24 a barrel.US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said this month that Biden was “all over this” and “was very concerned,” when asked what the administration was doing to bring down crude prices.The US (as well as India) blames the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the 13-nation bloc led by the world's largest crude producer Saudi Arabia, for not producing enough oil to meet global energy demands. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the OPEC Plus nations (23 countries, including Russia) raised their average crude share by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.45 million bpd in October. However, they still fell short of the target to raise their collective output by 400,000 bpd.OPEC Plus nations agreed in July that they would raise their collective output by 400,000 bpd.
saudi arabia
us
saudi arabia, joe biden, russia, us, opec, wti, crude oil, india

India Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'

11:47 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 23.11.2021)
Indian Oil Refinery of Essar Oil at Vadinar village, near Jamnagar, some 380 kms
Indian Oil Refinery of Essar Oil at Vadinar village, near Jamnagar, some 380 kms
© AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKY
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Like India, South Korea and Japan have also relented to Washington's demand to release their respective strategic crude reserves to help ease global crude prices. Japan is reportedly taking the step despite a domestic law prohibiting it from doing so.
India will release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stocks in tandem with other major economies to cool prices, an official told Press Trust of India (PTI) on Tuesday.
The reported reversal in New Delhi’s stance comes amid Joe Biden’s calls to major oil-consuming countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, to release their stored crude reserves in order to stem rising crude prices.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
US Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
7 November, 15:16 GMT
Just last week, India’s Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri rebuffed Washington's request to tap into the South Asian nation’s crude stockpiles.

"Strategic oil reserves weren’t ever intended for a situation like this. It’s for a force majeure situation, if there’s an earthquake, a global outbreak of hostilities, and oil supplies are shut,” Puri told Bloomberg TV.

According to the Indian government, the strategic petroleum reserves are located at three locations – Vishakapatnam, Mangalore, and Padur. India has stockpiled crude reserves of 38 million tonnes, as per officials.
The Indian government claims that it “took advantage” of low crude prices in April and May last year to fill up these reserves, and New Delhi saved $671 million in procuring the crude at a cheaper rate. The crude to fill up these reserves was sourced from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rising Domestic Pressure on Biden

Domestically, the Biden administration has been facing pressure over rising crude costs, which come on the back of soaring demand in major economies as they open up after COVID-induced slowdowns last year.
Last month, the crude futures at the West Texas International (WTI) rose to a seven-year high of $84.24 a barrel.
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said this month that Biden was “all over this” and “was very concerned,” when asked what the administration was doing to bring down crude prices.
The US (as well as India) blames the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the 13-nation bloc led by the world's largest crude producer Saudi Arabia, for not producing enough oil to meet global energy demands.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the OPEC Plus nations (23 countries, including Russia) raised their average crude share by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.45 million bpd in October. However, they still fell short of the target to raise their collective output by 400,000 bpd.
OPEC Plus nations agreed in July that they would raise their collective output by 400,000 bpd.
