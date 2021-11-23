Registration was successful!
Hong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering
Hong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism Tony Chung was sentenced to 43 months in jail for separatism and money laundering under the Hong Kong national security law, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Tony Chung Hon-lam is a 20-year-old Hong Kong student who founded the pro-independence group Studentlocalism in April 2016. According to the prosecution, Chung tried to separate Hong Kong from China or to illegally change the city's constitutional status in the period from June 1, 2020, to October 27, 2020.Studentlocalism was officially terminated several hours before the Hong Kong national security law passed in Beijing on 30 June 2021, but the prosecution noted that Chung continued to engage in separatist activities, such as raising money through crowdfunding platforms to support his political agenda, which became the foundation of money laundering charges.Chung entered a plea bargain and admitted his guilt on secession charges and one count of money laundering. The plea bargain saved him from spending another 15 months in jail.Tony Chung has become the third citizen of Hong Kong to be sentenced under the Hong Kong national security law.The Hong Kong national security law was adopted by the mainland Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on June 30, 2021. The law outlines rules for the prevention, suppression and punishment of four types of crimes committed in Hong Kong, including secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organisations.
Hong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering

14:46 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 23.11.2021)
© CHRIS STOWERSPeople with flags bearing Hong Kong independence slogans march in support of Save12, the campaign to save twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who on August 23 were caught by mainland Chinese authorities trying to flee Hong Kong to Taiwan by boat, in central Taipei on October 25, 2020.
People with flags bearing Hong Kong independence slogans march in support of Save12, the campaign to save twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who on August 23 were caught by mainland Chinese authorities trying to flee Hong Kong to Taiwan by boat, in central Taipei on October 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© CHRIS STOWERS
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism Tony Chung was sentenced to 43 months in jail for separatism and money laundering under the Hong Kong national security law, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Tony Chung Hon-lam is a 20-year-old Hong Kong student who founded the pro-independence group Studentlocalism in April 2016. According to the prosecution, Chung tried to separate Hong Kong from China or to illegally change the city's constitutional status in the period from June 1, 2020, to October 27, 2020.
Studentlocalism was officially terminated several hours before the Hong Kong national security law passed in Beijing on 30 June 2021, but the prosecution noted that Chung continued to engage in separatist activities, such as raising money through crowdfunding platforms to support his political agenda, which became the foundation of money laundering charges.
Chung entered a plea bargain and admitted his guilt on secession charges and one count of money laundering. The plea bargain saved him from spending another 15 months in jail.
Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. About 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures were arrested by police on Wednesday under a national security law, following their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year held to increase their chances of controlling the legislature, according to local media reports. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2021
EU Concerned About Arrests of Over 50 Activists in Hong Kong Under Security Law
6 January, 16:38 GMT
Tony Chung has become the third citizen of Hong Kong to be sentenced under the Hong Kong national security law.
The Hong Kong national security law was adopted by the mainland Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on June 30, 2021. The law outlines rules for the prevention, suppression and punishment of four types of crimes committed in Hong Kong, including secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organisations.
