Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004, Report Says
Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004, Report Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of homicides in Washington, DC this year reached 200, a high mark that was last recorded in 2004, the Washington Post
The 200th murder in the US capital occurred on Monday night when a man was fatally shot in the southeast part of the city, the report said.Last year, the authorities reported 198 homicides in Washington, DC. Yearly data shows the number of homicides in the US capital has steadily increased in the past four years.The city authorities have reported less than 100 killings annually only once this century - in 2012 when 82 residents were killed. The authorities reported the highest number of homicides in 2002 when 262 residents were killed.The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPDC) has reported an increase in crime "in almost all directions" this year. The number of sex-related crimes increased by 7 percent, and the number of vehicle theft and property crimes rose by 2 and 6 percent, according to MPDC data.
news, washington dc, homicide

Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004, Report Says

15:55 GMT 23.11.2021
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAA U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of homicides in Washington, DC this year reached 200, a high mark that was last recorded in 2004, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The 200th murder in the US capital occurred on Monday night when a man was fatally shot in the southeast part of the city, the report said.
Last year, the authorities reported 198 homicides in Washington, DC. Yearly data shows the number of homicides in the US capital has steadily increased in the past four years.
The city authorities have reported less than 100 killings annually only once this century - in 2012 when 82 residents were killed. The authorities reported the highest number of homicides in 2002 when 262 residents were killed.
The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPDC) has reported an increase in crime "in almost all directions" this year. The number of sex-related crimes increased by 7 percent, and the number of vehicle theft and property crimes rose by 2 and 6 percent, according to MPDC data.
