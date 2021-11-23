Gunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests

Protesters fired gunshots at police officers and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, local government officials said, as quoted by AFP.This comes after the French government announced earlier this month that all health workers in all French overseas territories must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The news sparked mass protests on the island of Guadeloupe, with some of the protesters clashing with police and engaging in torching and looting of shops and pharmacies. Tens of protesters were arrested over the weekend for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew and for committing vandalism. French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the protests on Monday, saying that it is necessary to continue to convince protesters that vaccination is the best defence. He also urged the residents of Guadeloupe not to succumb to manipulation by opponents of vaccination.
