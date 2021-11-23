Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/gunshots-reportedly-fired-at-police-on-french-island-of-martinique-amid-covid-related-protests-1090958724.html
Gunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
Gunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
The island of Martinique and the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe have been witnessing civil unrest in recent days, with people protesting against... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
Protesters fired gunshots at police officers and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, local government officials said, as quoted by AFP.This comes after the French government announced earlier this month that all health workers in all French overseas territories must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The news sparked mass protests on the island of Guadeloupe, with some of the protesters clashing with police and engaging in torching and looting of shops and pharmacies. Tens of protesters were arrested over the weekend for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew and for committing vandalism. French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the protests on Monday, saying that it is necessary to continue to convince protesters that vaccination is the best defence. He also urged the residents of Guadeloupe not to succumb to manipulation by opponents of vaccination.
23.11.2021
The wreckage of a burnt car blocks a road in Fort-de-France on November 23, 2021 as a general strike has been called for November 22 in the French west indies island of Martinique, calling for an end to obligatory Covid-19 vaccination for health workers but also for wage rises and other social grievances.
Sofia Chegodaeva
The island of Martinique and the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe have been witnessing civil unrest in recent days, with people protesting against COVID-related restrictions.
Protesters fired gunshots at police officers and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, local government officials said, as quoted by AFP.
This comes after the French government announced earlier this month that all health workers in all French overseas territories must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The news sparked mass protests on the island of Guadeloupe, with some of the protesters clashing with police and engaging in torching and looting of shops and pharmacies. Tens of protesters were arrested over the weekend for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew and for committing vandalism.
France's Guadeloupe Gripped By ‘Extreme Violence’, Rioting and Looting Over COVID-19 Measures
09:52 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the protests on Monday, saying that it is necessary to continue to convince protesters that vaccination is the best defence. He also urged the residents of Guadeloupe not to succumb to manipulation by opponents of vaccination.
