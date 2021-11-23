Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/former-south-korean-president-chun-doo-hwan-dead-at-90---yonhap-1090941284.html
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
Chun Doo-Hwan, South Korea's fifth President, has died at 90 years old. Chun served as South Korea's president from 1980 to 1988 following a coup d’état. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T00:56+0000
2021-11-23T01:11+0000
south korea
president
dead
Chun died at his home in Seoul at 8:40 a.m. It was reported in August of this year that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. His cause of death has yet to be reported.
south korea
south korea, president, dead

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap

00:56 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 01:11 GMT 23.11.2021)
Chun Doo-Hwan, South Korea's fifth President, has died at 90 years old. Chun served as South Korea's president from 1980 to 1988 following a coup d’état.
Chun died at his home in Seoul at 8:40 a.m. It was reported in August of this year that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. His cause of death has yet to be reported.
