Former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap

Chun died at his home in Seoul at 8:40 a.m. It was reported in August of this year that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. His cause of death has yet to be reported.
Chun Doo-Hwan, South Korea's fifth President, has died at 90 years old. Chun served as South Korea's president from 1980 to 1988 following a coup d’état.
