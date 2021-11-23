https://sputniknews.com/20211123/explosion-at-missile-factory-near-belgrade-reportedly-injures-15-people---video-photo-1090962168.html

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade, according to unconfirmed information... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

A strong explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in the Buban Potok area. Presumably, the explosion occurred at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane.About 100 workers were reportedly inside the factory at the time of the explosion. Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social media.The interior ministry told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.

