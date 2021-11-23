Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade, according to unconfirmed information, injured 15 people, two were killed, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.
A strong explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in the Buban Potok area. Presumably, the explosion occurred at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane.
About 100 workers were reportedly inside the factory at the time of the explosion.
Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social media.
Serbie : On signale une explosion qui se serait produite dans une usine de production d'équipements, dégageant un nuage de fumée près de Belgrade.— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 23, 2021
Selon les médias locaux, deux personnes ont été tuées et 15 ont été blessées. pic.twitter.com/XJwSuw8IpR
Dobio kratak snimak pic.twitter.com/6uMOCAgVJR— 🚒ГАСИЛАЦ🚒 (@spasilac193_69) November 23, 2021
The interior ministry told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.
Експлозија је била стравична, близу аутопута код Београда #eksplozija #Beograd #avala pic.twitter.com/iA8q7hw8Au— Милош Стојчевић 🇷🇸🇷🇺🇬🇷🇲🇰🇧🇾 1244 (@Milos_85_bg) November 23, 2021
According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.