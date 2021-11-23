Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/explosion-at-missile-factory-near-belgrade-reportedly-injures-15-people---video-photo-1090962168.html
Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo
Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo
23.11.2021
A strong explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in the Buban Potok area. Presumably, the explosion occurred at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane.About 100 workers were reportedly inside the factory at the time of the explosion. Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social media.The interior ministry told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.
Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Reportedly Injures 15 People - Video, Photo

15:12 GMT 23.11.2021
© PhotoBlast at a factory outside Belgrade, Serbia, 23 November 2021
Blast at a factory outside Belgrade, Serbia, 23 November 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Photo
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade, according to unconfirmed information, injured 15 people, two were killed, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.
A strong explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in the Buban Potok area. Presumably, the explosion occurred at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane.
About 100 workers were reportedly inside the factory at the time of the explosion.
Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social media.
The interior ministry told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.
According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.
