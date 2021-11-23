https://sputniknews.com/20211123/european-commission-proposes-mechanism-for-swift-restrictions-against-transport-companies-1090966938.html

European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it proposed a mechanism for the swift introduction of restrictive measures against organisations...

"The effectiveness of measures largely requires swift action," the document says.According to the proposal, the European Commission, after receiving data on the participation of a transport company in the delivery of undocumented migrants to the EU borders, will be able to determine the necessary restrictive measures and introduce them.At the same time, before the introduction of measures, it is necessary to give the opportunity to speak with explanations of the transport company itself.Further, within 14 days, the European Commission will have to coordinate the measures taken with the committee of permanent representatives of the EU member states. If the permanent representatives do not approve the measures taken by the commission, they should be immediately withdrawn.The usual procedure for imposing EU sanctions is much more complicated and takes quite a long time.The EU plans to impose restrictions against transport companies for participating in illegal migration to the borders of the European Union for up to one year with the possibility of their subsequent extension.

