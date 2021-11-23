Registration was successful!
Daughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home late Monday, police have revealed. She was 56 years old.
Citing police, local media outlet WABC reported that Shabazz had been found inside the home by her daughter. A police source informed ABC's Aaron Katersky that Shabazz's death did not appear to be suspicious.Shabazz was one of Malcolm X's six daughters.Over the years, Shabazz had several run-ins with the law having most recently been arrested in Maryland in 2017 for animal abuse.Reports of Shabazz's death comes days after two men found guilty in Malcolm X's assassination were exonerated of the 1965 murder that shocked the nation. Both men maintained their innocence since their arrest.The minister and human rights activist was a central figure during the US' civil rights movement. He was killed as he prepared to address eventgoers at New York City's Audubon Ballroom.
Daughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

03:49 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 23.11.2021)
© AP Photo / ADAM NADELFrom left, sisters Malikah, left, and Attallah, center, and Malaak Shabazz, after the funeral service for their mother Betty Shabazz at the Islamic Cutural Center of New York Mosque, Friday June 27, 1997.
From left, sisters Malikah, left, and Attallah, center, and Malaak Shabazz, after the funeral service for their mother Betty Shabazz at the Islamic Cutural Center of New York Mosque, Friday June 27, 1997. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / ADAM NADEL
Gaby Arancibia
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home late Monday, police have revealed. She was 56 years old.
Citing police, local media outlet WABC reported that Shabazz had been found inside the home by her daughter.
A police source informed ABC's Aaron Katersky that Shabazz's death did not appear to be suspicious.
Shabazz was one of Malcolm X's six daughters.Over the years, Shabazz had several run-ins with the law having most recently been arrested in Maryland in 2017 for animal abuse.
Reports of Shabazz's death comes days after two men found guilty in Malcolm X's assassination were exonerated of the 1965 murder that shocked the nation. Both men maintained their innocence since their arrest.
Malcolm X - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Two Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
18 November, 07:38 GMT
The minister and human rights activist was a central figure during the US' civil rights movement. He was killed as he prepared to address eventgoers at New York City's Audubon Ballroom.
