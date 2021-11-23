https://sputniknews.com/20211123/daughter-of-malcolm-x-malikah-shabazz-found-dead-in-brooklyn-home---report-1090942667.html

Daughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home late Monday, police have revealed. She was 56 years old.

Citing police, local media outlet WABC reported that Shabazz had been found inside the home by her daughter. A police source informed ABC's Aaron Katersky that Shabazz's death did not appear to be suspicious.Shabazz was one of Malcolm X's six daughters.Over the years, Shabazz had several run-ins with the law having most recently been arrested in Maryland in 2017 for animal abuse.Reports of Shabazz's death comes days after two men found guilty in Malcolm X's assassination were exonerated of the 1965 murder that shocked the nation. Both men maintained their innocence since their arrest.The minister and human rights activist was a central figure during the US' civil rights movement. He was killed as he prepared to address eventgoers at New York City's Audubon Ballroom.

