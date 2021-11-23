Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/daughter-of-first-us-astronaut-to-join-blue-origins-december-flight-alongside-5-others-1090960749.html
Daughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others
Daughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Private space firm Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday that the daughter of the first US astronaut, Alan Shepard... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T14:24+0000
2021-11-23T14:24+0000
news
astronaut
blue origin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082735243_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c290a9a14664e4556729cdab24ae0b99.jpg
"Blue Origin today announced that the crew of its upcoming NS-19 flight on December 9 will include two honorary guests and four paying customers. Guests include Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space," Blue Origin said.Shepherd currently serves as chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees, a group that raises funds for college students.Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess will join the crew."This mission furthers the company’s vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. It will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year, the sixth for the program in 2021, and the 19th in its history. It will carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space for the first time," the statement added.Live launch coverage will start on the BlueOrigin.com website. The lift-off will take place from Launch Site One in West Texas.Alan Shepard became the second person and the first American citizen to travel into space in 1961. In 1971, he was among the US astronauts who walked on the Moon.
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/bezos-blue-origin-hires-lobbyist-tied-to-obama-admin-after-space-tax-proposed-1090824789.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082735243_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c750858083d684751c53a2b62468330.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, astronaut, blue origin

Daughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others

14:24 GMT 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / Isaiah DowningAmazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017.
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / Isaiah Downing
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Private space firm Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday that the daughter of the first US astronaut, Alan Shepard, will join the upcoming flight in December along with five other people.
"Blue Origin today announced that the crew of its upcoming NS-19 flight on December 9 will include two honorary guests and four paying customers. Guests include Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space," Blue Origin said.
Shepherd currently serves as chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees, a group that raises funds for college students.
Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess will join the crew.
"This mission furthers the company’s vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. It will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year, the sixth for the program in 2021, and the 19th in its history. It will carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space for the first time," the statement added.
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, laughs as he speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Bezos' Blue Origin Hires Lobbyist Tied to Obama Admin After Space Tax Proposed
18 November, 11:31 GMT
Live launch coverage will start on the BlueOrigin.com website. The lift-off will take place from Launch Site One in West Texas.
Alan Shepard became the second person and the first American citizen to travel into space in 1961. In 1971, he was among the US astronauts who walked on the Moon.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTBiden's Pick of Powell for Fed Chairman Hailed as ‘Smart Choice’ Despite Progressives' Ire
14:46 GMTHong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering
14:38 GMTExpert: 'No Longer Fit For Purpose' BBC is in Trouble Over 'False Narratives' About UK Royal Family
14:38 GMTUK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places
14:31 GMTLukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels
14:24 GMTDaughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others
14:14 GMTShoigu: 10 US Air Force Strategic Bombers Trained to Use Nukes Against Russia This Month
14:12 GMTPolice Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
13:57 GMTThai Student Accused of Offending Thailand's King by Wearing Crop Top Denied Bail - Report
13:50 GMTIndian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
13:49 GMTMaxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms
13:31 GMTGunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
13:21 GMTUS, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic Dialogue, Reports Say
13:21 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session
13:08 GMTPETA India to 'Barbecue Dog' on International Meatless Day
13:02 GMTDutch Police Arrest Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’: Report