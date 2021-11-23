https://sputniknews.com/20211123/china-launches-new-gaofen-3-02-earth-observation-satellite-reports-say-1090947966.html

China Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has launched a new Earth-observation Gaofen-3 02 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, media reported on Tuesday. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

The satellite was launched at 23:45 GMT and has successfully entered the predetermined orbit, according to state broadcaster CGTN.Equipped by 12 imaging modes, the satellite may be applied in various fields such as land resources, marine environment monitoring, environmental protection, water conservation, geology, agriculture, meteorology, disaster prevention, and emergency management, CGTN reported.The Gaofen-3 02 satellite was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology and the missile vehicle by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

Tom One mmm, all sounds like a very green, friendly machine….unless the caveat of emergency management….I wonder if that includes monitoring Taiwan it’s seas and ship monitoring in and around the area 0

STABOU Youssef Eh oui, Contrairement aux idées reçues, l'Espace n'appartient pas uniquement aux Barbares d'Occident !!! 0

