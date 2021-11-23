China Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite, Reports Say

The satellite was launched at 23:45 GMT and has successfully entered the predetermined orbit, according to state broadcaster CGTN.Equipped by 12 imaging modes, the satellite may be applied in various fields such as land resources, marine environment monitoring, environmental protection, water conservation, geology, agriculture, meteorology, disaster prevention, and emergency management, CGTN reported.The Gaofen-3 02 satellite was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology and the missile vehicle by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.
Tom One
mmm, all sounds like a very green, friendly machine….unless the caveat of emergency management….I wonder if that includes monitoring Taiwan it’s seas and ship monitoring in and around the area
STABOU Youssef
Eh oui, Contrairement aux idées reçues, l'Espace n'appartient pas uniquement aux Barbares d'Occident !!!
