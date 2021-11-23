https://sputniknews.com/20211123/blm-activist-speaks-of-revolution-in-wisconsin-link-between-rittenhouse-case--waukesha-tragedy-1090965146.html

BLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy

BLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy

Vaun Mayes also mentioned that an unnamed person who “reached out” to him said that “they believe this has to do with the verdict,” apparently referring to the... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Black Lives Matter activist named Vaun Mayes has suggested that the recent tragic events in Waukesha, Wisconsin may be related to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse last week.According to the Daily Caller, Mayes arrived at the scene of the tragedy early Monday and shared what he saw via Facebook Live.He also noted that "the initial person that reached out” to him said that "they believe this has to do with the verdict," apparently referring to the outcome of the Rittenhouse’s trial.The media outlet points out, however, that there is no evidence of the Rittenhouse verdict being related to the Waukesha tragedy, and that Mayes himself noted that the claims “have not been proven to be true.”Earlier, a now-former staffer for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois named Mary Lemanski appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team in a number of tweets referring to the events in Waukesha, with one of the messages attributed to her saying she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."After her posts evoked a significant backlash online, Lemanski apparently deleted her Twitter account and resigned from her post.On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.

