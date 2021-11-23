BLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy
© REUTERS / CHENEY ORRCommunity members mourn during a candle light vigil in Cutler Park after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 22, 2021.
A Black Lives Matter activist named Vaun Mayes has suggested that the recent tragic events in Waukesha, Wisconsin may be related to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse last week.
According to the Daily Caller, Mayes arrived at the scene of the tragedy early Monday and shared what he saw via Facebook Live.
"Now we’ll have to wait and see because they do have somebody in custody. We may have to wait and see what they say about why this happened," he said. "But it sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade."
He also noted that "the initial person that reached out” to him said that "they believe this has to do with the verdict," apparently referring to the outcome of the Rittenhouse’s trial.
Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack:— Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 22, 2021
"It sounds like the revolution has started," mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/ayp3BjbfZ7
The media outlet points out, however, that there is no evidence of the Rittenhouse verdict being related to the Waukesha tragedy, and that Mayes himself noted that the claims “have not been proven to be true.”
Earlier, a now-former staffer for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois named Mary Lemanski appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team in a number of tweets referring to the events in Waukesha, with one of the messages attributed to her saying she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."
After her posts evoked a significant backlash online, Lemanski apparently deleted her Twitter account and resigned from her post.
On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.