Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder demanded on Tuesday that anti-coronavirus shots become mandatory nationwide as Germany struggles to... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
"The message stays the same: corona or vaccination. We should not expect that the next mutations will be milder or that there will be none at all, but rather prepare for more aggressive ones," he said in state parliament.Soeder said the southeastern state, Germany’s least vaccinated one, was dealing with a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," while the community remained split over mandatory shots."Let us finally introduce compulsory vaccines in Germany. We must make this decision for the future of our country," he added.Bavaria has scrapped Christmas markets and will toughen coronavirus curbs from Wednesday through 15 December after reporting record daily infection tallies several days in a row.Those who have not had a shot or recently recovered from the COVID-19 will be barred from theaters, concerts, zoos, saunas and sports venues. Night clubs and discos will close entirely, while bars and restaurants will stay open until 10 p.m.
Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

18:17 GMT 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGENFamily doctor Elke Happich prepares a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to vaccinate patients at their homes in Cologne, Germany
Family doctor Elke Happich prepares a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to vaccinate patients at their homes in Cologne, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGEN
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder demanded on Tuesday that anti-coronavirus shots become mandatory nationwide as Germany struggles to curb the fourth and worst infection wave.
"The message stays the same: corona or vaccination. We should not expect that the next mutations will be milder or that there will be none at all, but rather prepare for more aggressive ones," he said in state parliament.
Soeder said the southeastern state, Germany’s least vaccinated one, was dealing with a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," while the community remained split over mandatory shots.
"Let us finally introduce compulsory vaccines in Germany. We must make this decision for the future of our country," he added.
Bavaria has scrapped Christmas markets and will toughen coronavirus curbs from Wednesday through 15 December after reporting record daily infection tallies several days in a row.
Those who have not had a shot or recently recovered from the COVID-19 will be barred from theaters, concerts, zoos, saunas and sports venues. Night clubs and discos will close entirely, while bars and restaurants will stay open until 10 p.m.
