https://sputniknews.com/20211123/bavarian-governor-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-shots-1090967072.html

Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder demanded on Tuesday that anti-coronavirus shots become mandatory nationwide as Germany struggles to... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T18:17+0000

2021-11-23T18:17+0000

2021-11-23T18:17+0000

bavaria

news

vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_0:38:2905:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_ad212639e70b47c583052337e68b2f25.jpg

"The message stays the same: corona or vaccination. We should not expect that the next mutations will be milder or that there will be none at all, but rather prepare for more aggressive ones," he said in state parliament.Soeder said the southeastern state, Germany’s least vaccinated one, was dealing with a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," while the community remained split over mandatory shots."Let us finally introduce compulsory vaccines in Germany. We must make this decision for the future of our country," he added.Bavaria has scrapped Christmas markets and will toughen coronavirus curbs from Wednesday through 15 December after reporting record daily infection tallies several days in a row.Those who have not had a shot or recently recovered from the COVID-19 will be barred from theaters, concerts, zoos, saunas and sports venues. Night clubs and discos will close entirely, while bars and restaurants will stay open until 10 p.m.

bavaria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

bavaria, news, vaccination