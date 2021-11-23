https://sputniknews.com/20211123/bap-former-leader-bang-yong-guk-is-back-on-track-as-he-marks-come-back-with-race-1091011400.html

B.A.P Former Leader Bang Yong-guk is Back on Track as He Marks Come-Back With 'Race'

The talented rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and best-selling author has had a busy time since splitting from boy-band B.A.P and its management... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Bang Yong-guk, known also as Yongguk, released the music video for his latest single 'Race' on 23 November, which has got fans hoping that this indicates a return to the stage. The new single was composed by Yongguk, with help from COUP D'ETAT, Mook, and Junik. The futuristic video embraces the theme that life is nothing more than a race from beginning to end. As one would expect from someone as multi-talented as the 31-year-old K-Pop veteran, Yongguk took an active part in every field of production: from writing the lyrics and composing, to arranging, album artwork and filming.The rapper has been out of circulation for the past two years because he enlisted in the Korean military as a public service officer from 2019 until May 2021 and his return has worked everyone up into a fever of speculation about what his next move might be.The answer is to be found, initially, in this single. However, after leaving the TS Entertainment stable in 2018 when his contract came to an end, having led boy-band B.A.P. since 2012, Yongguk founded a new one-man agency 'Consent' in September this year.'Race' is the first of Yongguk's comebacks since opening his own agency but fans are now waiting on the edge of their seat for plenty more gems from this promising new agency.

