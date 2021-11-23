https://sputniknews.com/20211123/at-least-46-people-killed-in-bus-accident-in-bulgaria-interior-ministry-says-1090946976.html

At Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria, Interior Ministry Says

At Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria, Interior Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 46 people died after a bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the southwest of Bulgaria, the country's Ministry of...

According to the official Bulgarian News Agency, all the victims were citizens of North Macedonia.It also noted that police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel had arrived immediately at the scene of the accident.Seven people, that had jumped out of the burning bus, were taken to hospital. Their condition is currently stable.The accident reportedly occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the southwest of Bulgaria.The Bulgarian News Agency said that the bus was travelling from Turkey to North Macedonia. According to the media, there were 53 people on board.The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

