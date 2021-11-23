https://sputniknews.com/20211123/apple-launches-lawsuit-against-israeli-nso-group-over-pegasus-surveillance-1090967938.html

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Apple has filed a lawsuit against Israeli NSO Group holding it accountable for the surveillance and targeting of the company’s... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Apple today filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company to hold it accountable for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users," the release said. "The complaint provides new information on how NSO Group infected victims’ devices with its Pegasus spyware."To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices, according to the release.Earlier this month, the US Department of Commerce included NSO in its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security. The group has been recently embroiled in a massive scandal revealing its Pegasus spyware was used to spy on the phones of about 50,000 targets, including politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

