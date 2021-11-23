Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/american-patrol-boats-arrive-in-ukraine-amid-us-move-to-beef-up-countrys-military-1090953480.html
American Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
American Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
Amid the reported "Russian military buildup" near the Ukrainian border, the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering a lethal aid package to... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T12:00+0000
2021-11-23T12:00+0000
world
ukraine
us
us troops
navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090953455_0:38:3217:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_82f0a978271cbea9bac14710142f8507.jpg
Two "Island" patrol boats from Maryland arrived in Odessa, Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian navy announced via Facebook.The vessels were named "Fastiv" and "Sumy". After the boats pass through customs, unload and are prepared for use, Ukrainian navy flags will be raised on them and they will proceed to "begin their military journey to ensure maritime security in the Black and Azov Seas".Earlier in September 2018, the United States provided such patrol boats to Ukraine. Under its Excess Defense Articles programme, Washington has sent similar outdated vessels to Georgia, Pakistan and Costa Rica.The arrival of two former US patrol boats in Ukraine comes in light of fears of an alleged "Russian invasion" of the neighbouring country - something that Moscow has dismissed as "absurd". As such reports continue to circulate, the administration of US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a lethal aid package to Kyiv, particularly mulling the deployment of military advisers and equipment, including weaponry.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-reportedly-mulling-lethal-aid-package-for-ukraine-amid-invasion-concerns-1090940689.html
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090953455_451:0:3182:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b11d5b92ce66a2646a6f2607781f2b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ukraine, us, us troops, navy

American Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military

12:00 GMT 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / SERGEY SMOLENTSEVCargo ship Ocean Grand, carrying two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy, arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 23, 2021
Cargo ship Ocean Grand, carrying two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy, arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / SERGEY SMOLENTSEV
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid the reported "Russian military buildup" near the Ukrainian border, the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering a lethal aid package to Kyiv, a new CNN report suggested earlier on Tuesday.
Two "Island" patrol boats from Maryland arrived in Odessa, Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian navy announced via Facebook.
The vessels were named "Fastiv" and "Sumy". After the boats pass through customs, unload and are prepared for use, Ukrainian navy flags will be raised on them and they will proceed to "begin their military journey to ensure maritime security in the Black and Azov Seas".

"We are grateful to our American partners for their many years of continued support to Ukraine. We appreciate the contribution of the United States of America in deterring the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine," said Oleksiy Neyizhpapa, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier in September 2018, the United States provided such patrol boats to Ukraine. Under its Excess Defense Articles programme, Washington has sent similar outdated vessels to Georgia, Pakistan and Costa Rica.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
US Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns
01:34 GMT
The arrival of two former US patrol boats in Ukraine comes in light of fears of an alleged "Russian invasion" of the neighbouring country - something that Moscow has dismissed as "absurd". As such reports continue to circulate, the administration of US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a lethal aid package to Kyiv, particularly mulling the deployment of military advisers and equipment, including weaponry.
090000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’
12:08 GMTBiden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves
12:03 GMT'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen
12:02 GMTUS Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
12:00 GMTAmerican Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
11:59 GMTHeiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
11:58 GMTChina Scrambles Warships, Fighter Jets as US Destroyer Crosses Taiwan Strait
11:57 GMTCash is on Its Way Out, Says Bank of England as It Pushes State-Backed ‘Britcoin’ Digital Currency
11:55 GMTSerbia's Vucic Says Without Russia Belgrade Would Have Paid Up to $1,000 for Gas
11:53 GMTPutin: Russia’s Stance on Palestinian Authority Remains Same
11:47 GMTIndia Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'
11:45 GMTIsrael Signals It ‘Won't Be Bound’ to New Iran Nuclear Deal Ahead of Resumption of Vienna Talks
11:35 GMTDeployment of Western Advisers in Ukraine Would Fuel Tensions, Kremlin Warns
11:33 GMTUkrainian Lawmaker Confirms Kiev Used Javelin Complexes in Donbass
11:33 GMTKurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe, Russian Security Council Says
11:19 GMTBlast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says
10:19 GMTDominic Raab Says UK Victims May Get Right to Block Release of Killers Like Colin Pitchfork